A new code means employers must protect workers’ mental health. But will it work?

When Dr. Hannah Szewczyk looks back on her medical career, she doesn’t remember ever feeling burned out. But she says it may have happened without her realizing it.

“It’s complicated because I think [burnout is] it’s normalized a little bit even in medicine,” she tells ABC RN’s This Working Life.

The chair of the Australian Medical Association’s Council of Practitioners says burnout is very common in the healthcare profession and was something that was highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Szewczyk says there are many reasons for this, including the long hours.

“But there are other things that contribute. Many doctors in training and new doctors don’t always feel valued by their workplaces. They feel like they’re just another cog on the production line,” she says.

“It’s also a very stressful job. There’s a lot of pressure, there’s a lot of life and death in the hospital. There’s also risk of moral injury. And I think all of that contributes to burnout.”

Burning clearly has a significant impact on this sector. Last year, a study of almost 8,000 healthcare workers reported this one in 10 had thoughts of suicide or self-harm during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘It’s really, really overdue’

Medical workers are not the only ones who face serious mental health risks in the workplace.It has also been reported that teacher shortages are causing burnout within the sector, while other industries, such as hospitality, may have unhealthy workplace expectations.

Some employers are trying to address the issues by considering initiatives such as the four-day work week or more flexibility and job security for workers.

But now a solution may be available. And it is he who places the psychological health of a worker under the responsibility of employers.

In June 2022, government agency Safe Work Australia updated it occupational health and safety (WHS) regulations. include some specific regulations to manage psychological risks in a workplace. These are also known as psychosocial risks.

In August 2022, the agency released​​​​ a new code of practice that addresses these risks.

This code names potential psychosocial risks, ranging from the demands of a job, as well as flexibility and autonomy to workplace interactions and the physical environment of the workplace itself.

Safe Work Australia sets out the WHS regulations and codes of practice to be adopted across the country’s jurisdictions. And so far, the Commonwealth, New South Wales, Queensland, Tasmania and Western Australia have adopted psychosocial risk management regulations, with regulations in the Northern Territory scheduled to begin in July.

“It’s really, really overdue, so I’m glad to see this. I hope that if we can improve the wellbeing of these doctors through this code, there will be more retention,” says Dr Szewczyk.

Ian Neil SC, an employment and industrial law barrister, says the introduction of this new code is important.

“[This code of practiceis] considered essentially as evidence of what is known about a risk or a risk assessment or risk or risk control. And a demonstration of what is reasonably practicable to address those risks and hazards,” he says.

‘That won’t be good enough’

Neil believes that, with this new code, mental health risks will be taken as seriously as other workplace risks have been in the past.

“The focus for too long has been on physical hazards, physical hazards, physical injuries, and, of course, that’s because they’re the most visible,” he says.

“But for a long time, there has been a recognition that work, like any other human environment, generates risks to people’s psychological health. [and welfare].”

“It will no longer be available to anyone involved in a process to say, ‘Well, stress, anxiety, worry, and so on are just an inherent and inevitable part of any significant change and cannot do nothing about it. .

“That won’t be good enough.”

The stress response

Researchers have often wondered how work can harm our mental health.

For example, in 2015, a study of 240 health care workers reported that burnout was related to mental health, stating that higher levels of burnout were associated with higher levels of depression.

And in 2020, American researchers studied the effect of job insecurity in almost 5,000 young people during the COVID-19 pandemic. They found increased symptoms of anxiety and depression in those with precarious work.

DrRuchi Sinha is Associate Professor of Organizational Behavior at the University of South Australia. She says the expected things like bullying, lack of communication and lack of recognition can cause mental damage. But stress is another significant risk to mental health, she says, and can arise from issues like lack of job clarity and poor organization.

“Extremely prolonged exposure to these risks creates stress. This stress can be both cardiovascular and musculoskeletal. [impacts], that is, having pain in the neck bones, joints. And having high blood pressure and cardiovascular problems come from long-term chronic stress,” she says.

“Similarly, your feeling of exhaustion, burnout, anxiety, depression: These are psychological reactions to stress.”

Chronic stress has also been related to physical conditions such as diabetes and cancer.

There are clear ways to solve problems. For example, research has found that removing mental health risks can improve workplaces through growthproductivity AND reduced cost.

And Dr Sinha says a positive work environment can also help moderate stress responses.

“When you have good, trusted, mutual and shared leadership with your colleagues, it provides a resource to manage work stresses,” she says.

The code sounds a wake-up call for employers, she says.

“I think this regulation adds that layer of [employer] obligations. If you don’t take care of your employees in terms of burnout, and then the rising level of cynicism, or potentially have interventions to prevent suicide and other stress disorders, then you are responsible in some way or way to enable a healthy feeble-minded.”

How does it work?

While the benefits of this new code are clear, there are questions about how it will be implemented and how employees will respond.

Neil predicts that regulatory authorities will “pay real attention to these types of injuries” thanks to the new code of practice.

“All jurisdictions, Commonwealth and State, have inspectorates whose purpose is to investigate and take steps to ensure compliance with occupational health and safety legislation and obligations under that legislation.”

Neil says compliance issues can be brought to the attention of regulators, including whistleblowers. Workplaces will also be required to report any potential hazards.

However, Dr Sinha is concerned about how this code will translate into everyday language and behaviour.

And she’s concerned about how many employees will speak up about concerns.

“[For example,] there is plenty of research to show that there are employee assistance programs[that] there are initiatives that work, but whether people choose services depends on gender and is driven by a lot of personal and social stigma.”

Dr Sinha says those who report risks can be broken down by gender. She says some men may feel like they have to come across as “strong, self-sufficient, action-oriented, in control of their lives.” But after “any stress reaction where they feel they have no control,” they can feel insecure, helpless and in need of support.

“They [responses] go against their stereotypes. And we find that the self-stigma isn’t someone telling them outright that they can’t do it. They themselves have that stigma for behaving in non-gender-ideal ways,” she says

Dr Sinha says that for women, there are similar reactions to workplace events such as microaggressions, and to issues around childcare, IVF and menopause.

“These are themes that we know are part of gendered responses to stress. [Women] don’t talk about it because then they would be seen as causing trouble. And they would see that they are feminine topics, and therefore they should not be discussed [at work].”

The stigma of mental illness it can also prevent some from speaking up or seeking support in the workplace.

Dr Sinha says, to create a safe environment that encourages dialogue, organizations need to promote inclusion, including providing role models.

“You can have all this written in policy documents, but not a single person modeling those behaviors in reality,” she says.

“Climate is what determines what is acceptable and unacceptable in the workplace. And now to make psychological harm unacceptable is the opportunity.”