New measures to stop boats in illegal immigration bill

Today, Friday 21 April, the Government has tabled a number of amendments to the Illegal Migration Bill to strengthen it further, ahead of its return to Parliament next week, helping to deliver on our priority of stopping boats.

The changes introduced this week will help speed up the removal of people who have no right to be here and increase safeguards for unaccompanied children crossing the Channel in small boats.

The changes also include a commitment to consult with local authorities within three months of the bill becoming law to understand their capacity to support people coming to the UK through safe and legal routes, and to publish a report on existing and any additional safe and legal routes proposed. within six months of the bill becoming law.

Together these will provide greater clarity and ensure progress in delivering our safe and legal roads plans with an annual cap, approved by Parliament, to ensure we are properly supporting people to rebuild their lives in the way communities would expect.

The UK will continue to play a world-leading role in protecting those in need who come to the country illegally. However, to tackle abuse of the system which reduces our ability to help those in need, further changes are being made to ensure the UK can better protect its borders.

To speed up removals, the amendments will make it clear that UK domestic courts cannot apply any interim measure to stop someone from being removed if they bring a legal challenge, except through the narrow route available under the Bill where they are in serious danger and irreversible damage.

Instead, challenges would be heard remotely after the person in question had been removed. This will ensure that someone will only be able to apply for an injunction to prevent their removal if they would face serious and irreversible harm in the country they would leave.

The changes will also make it clear that ministers can exercise discretion over interim measures issued by the European Court of Human Rights and set out certain principles by which they will make a decision whether to comply. In addition to the amendment, the government is holding constructive discussions regarding the reform of the Rule 39 process in Strasbourg, to support greater timelines, accountability and representation in such cases.

Further changes include:

giving immigration officers new powers to search and confiscate electronic devices such as mobile phones from people who come to the UK illegally to help them assess whether someone has a right to be in the UK

increasing protections around the protective risk posed by adults pretending to be children, bringing in new rules that will see people in dispute treated as adults if they refuse to undergo a scientific age assessment.

Secretary of the Interior Suella Braverman said:

The British public are rightly fed up with people coming to the UK via dangerous small boat crossings, and the Prime Minister and I are absolutely committed to stopping the boats once and for all. The changes I’m announcing today will help secure our borders and make it easier for us to turn people away by stopping them from making false claims at the last minute, ensuring we strengthen our safe and legal routes . My focus remains on ensuring that this landmark piece of legislation does what it is intended to do, and we must now work to get it through Parliament as quickly as possible so that we can stop the ships.

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said:

It is not fair that people can pay criminal gangs thousands of pounds and go through multiple safe havens to come to the UK illegally. The only way to break the business model of evil people smugglers and secure our borders is to make sure that if people come to the UK illegally, they will not be able to stay. These changes will make it easier to quickly remove individuals who come here illegally from places of safety, while reaffirming our commitment to helping those coming directly from regions of conflict and instability.

These new powers are part of further amendments tabled by the government today to strengthen the landmark Illegal Migration Bill, which will see people who come to the UK illegally subject to detention and fast-track removal .

Amendments relating to safe and legal routes were tabled by Tim Loughton MP and measures to prevent the UK courts from intervening to stop a removal were tabled by Danny Kruger MP, the Government will support these measures when the Bill returns to the House of Commons for the reporting phase next week. The remaining measures have been presented by the government.

The changes will be published later today on the website of the Assembly: Illegal Migration Bill Publications – Parliamentary Bills – UK Parliament