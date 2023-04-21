UN High Commissioner for Refugees gives only Australian public speech at Melbourne Law School





During the speech Mr. Grandi commended the current Australian government for finding a better balance between its obligations and concerns. United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi gave a public address at Melbourne Law School today on the challenges of protecting displaced people around the world. It was the first visit to Australia by a High Commissioner from the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) since 2012 and Mr Grandi’s only public address while in Australia. The event, organized by Peter McMullin Center on Statelessness AND Melbourne School of Governmentwas chaired by Professor Michelle Foster, Director of the Peter McMullin Center on Statelessness and moderated by Erika Feller AO, Chair, Peter McMullin Center on Statelessness Advisory Board and Professorial Fellow at the Melbourne School of Government. Speaking at this event, Mr. Grandi said that while Australia is “a dynamic UN member state, an active bilateral and multilateral partner and a generous donor to United Nations organizations”, being part of the international community also means “respecting the law and responsibilities international”. . “In recent years we have had some difficult conversations with the Australian government over its domestic refugee policies, particularly the practice of detaining those who arrived by boat…putting them in indefinite detention and putting their lives on the line. literally into oblivion,” Mr. Grandi. said. “These policies have brought great human and financial costs. They have caused anguish and suffering.” However, Mr. Grandi commended the current Australian government for finding “a better balance between its obligations and concerns” and for increasing its commitment to important refugee protection programs such as resettlement. Mr Grandi said “Australians across the political spectrum and from all walks of life are being incredibly generous to refugees, donating funds, doing voluntary work, lending a helping hand”, but noted that people should not forget “it is states that have the ultimate responsibility to address the root causes that drive people from their homes”. Professor Foster said: “We were honored to host the High Commissioner and share this rare opportunity to hear him speak about displacement, protection and statelessness. “The High Commissioner’s visit represents an important opportunity to reflect on the critical human rights issues facing refugees and stateless persons in Australia, regionally and globally, and the urgency and importance of addressing global displacement.” As the 11th UN Commissioner for Refugees, Mr. Grandi leads one of the world’s largest humanitarian organizations with 18,000 staff working in 135 countries providing protection and assistance to over 103 million refugees, returnees, internally displaced persons and stateless persons. Established in 2018, the Peter McMullin Center for Statelessness is the only academic research center in the world dedicated to understanding and responding to statelessness, while the Melbourne School of Government works to equip governments, businesses, social partners and individuals to meet the challenges of contemporary governance. The Peter McMullin Center for Statelessness also works to directly address and resolve statelessness in Australia, through its Stateless Legal Clinic. The Statelessness Legal Clinic partners with the Refugee Advice Service and Melbourne Law School Clinics to provide critical legal assistance to stateless children in their application for Australian citizenship. It is the only legal clinic of its kind in Australia and one of only a few worldwide.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.unimelb.edu.au/newsroom/news/2023/april/un-high-commissioner-for-refugees-gives-only-australian-public-address-at-melbourne-law-school The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos