Foreign Attachés Visit Naval Oceanography > US Fleet Forces Command > News





from the Office of Public Relations, Naval Meteorological and Oceanographic Command STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. – Naval Oceanography hosted representatives from 13 countries, who got a first-hand look at the capabilities and missions our 2,500 sailors and scientists carry out around the world, April 20, 2023. The visit provided an opportunity for foreign attachés to tour our facilities and learn more about the aircraft carrier program, capabilities and hear from our highly trained staff. In addition, we showcased the important contributions the Marine Oceanography community makes to our national defense and global security. “I was amazed by the exceptional skills of the Naval Oceanography community and the dedication of its staff.” said Capt. David Varona, USN Director of Foreign Attaché Affairs. “Seeing first-hand the innovative technology and the work being done was really fascinating. The other military attaches and I gained a new appreciation for the important role Naval Oceanography plays in protecting our national security and in working with our allies and partners.” The tour included briefings on oceanographic unmanned underwater vehicles, ocean modeling and geospatial information systems. The conferences showed how the Marine Oceanography community uses cutting-edge technology to collect and analyze data from the ocean, using remote sensing, hydrographic surveying and oceanographic forecasting. The group of foreign attachés met and spoke with subject matter experts, including oceanographers, hydrographers and mathematicians. “The visit provided an invaluable opportunity to learn more about the cutting-edge capabilities of Naval Oceanography and the critical role it plays in protecting our oceans and ensuring global security.” said Commodore Darren Grogan, Australian Naval Attaché. “I am grateful for this experience and look forward to sharing the knowledge gained and continuing to promote international cooperation in oceanographic data collection.” The 13 countries that had representatives in the tournament were Denmark, Australia, Great Britain, Netherlands, Japan, Canada, Sweden, Chile, Israel, Poland, Portugal, Finland and New Zealand. Each country has a unique perspective and interest in the work that Marine Oceanography does, and it was fascinating to hear their questions and reactions. The visit gave the foreign attachés a chance to see the key capabilities of the Naval Oceanography community and learn more about the critical missions we carry out. It also demonstrated the value and importance of international cooperation in oceanographic data collection, which is essential to the future of our planet and the security of our nations. “As a member of the Naval Oceanography community, it was an absolute pleasure to host the foreign attaches and showcase our facilities and capabilities.” said Commander Jonathan Savage, Assistant Chief of Staff for International Programs (N5). “The visit provided a unique opportunity to demonstrate the critical role that Naval Oceanography plays in our national defense and global security. It was a great experience and we look forward to continuing to build strong relationships with our international partners in the years to come.” US Military Attachés play an important role in the US government’s partnerships and interactions with allies and other governments around the world. Drawing on their military experience, attachés serve as military advisors to U.S. ambassadors, provide military-political situational awareness within a country or region, support security cooperation in the U.S. military theater, and represent the Secretary of Defense , the US Joint Chiefs of Staff and the US military service. abroad. Naval Oceanography has approximately 2,500 military and civilian personnel distributed globally who collect, process and exploit environmental information to assist fleet and joint commanders in all war zones to ensure the US Navy’s freedom of action in physical space of battle from the depths of the ocean to the stars. About Foreign Attachés: A foreign attaché is a government official stationed in a foreign country to represent the country’s interests and gather information on behalf of their government. The attaché is usually a member of the country’s diplomatic corps and may be assigned to an embassy or consulate in the foreign country. The role of the foreign attaché is critical in facilitating communication and understanding between countries and fostering cooperation and collaboration on a wide range of issues. They play a vital role in advancing their country’s interests abroad and in promoting international relations and diplomacy.

