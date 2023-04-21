Cassidy asks International Trade Commission to uphold anti-dumping orders on shrimp from China, India, Thailand, Vietnam – The Bogalusa Daily News

International
WASHINGTON US Senator Bill Cassidy, MD (R-LA) expressed his support for continuing antidumping orders on imports of frozen warmwater shrimp imported from China, India, Thailand and Vietnam in a letter to the chairman of the Commerce Commission. USA International, David Johanson. Cassidy emphasized the importance of these anti-dumping orders to ensure that Louisiana’s shrimp industry can compete on a level playing field.
[D]increased imports from China, India, Thailand, and Vietnam surged into the U.S. market, driving down prices, reducing profits, and making it increasingly difficult to cover production costs. Faced with declining revenues and market share, many small fishermen, processors and distributors were forced to close. The orders have imposed necessary discipline on imports and allowed our vital Louisiana shrimp industry to survive, wrote Dr. Cassidy.
Shrimp caught in Louisiana waters and processed in our ports provide financial stability to the region and, most importantly, allow workers to support themselves, their families and communities, continued Dr. Cassidy.
[T]the domestic shrimp industry remains fragile. Shrimp imports from these four countries remain substantial and continue to depress domestic prices. We must use every tool at our disposal to help these hard-working Americans stay competitive and ensure that the rich traditions of this industry are passed on to future generations, concluded Dr. Cassidy.
Dear President Johanson:
I am writing to express my support for the continuation of anti-dumping orders on imports of frozen warm water shrimp imported from China, India, Thailand and Vietnam. A positive outcome in the pending review of these orders will ensure that Louisiana’s shrimp industry can compete on a level playing field.
Across our coastal communities, shrimp has a long and distinguished history. For centuries, in parishes such as Lafourche, St. Mary, Terrebonne and Vermillion, family shrimp harvesting and processing businesses have been passed down through the generations. For these Louisianans, the shrimp industry represents a way of life. Shrimp caught in Louisiana waters and processed in our ports provide financial stability to the region and, most importantly, allow workers to support themselves, their families and their communities. All told, the shrimp industry supports 15,000 jobs in Louisiana and has an annual economic impact of $1.3 billion.
Prior to the filing of antidumping petitions in 2003, dumped imports from China, India, Thailand, and Vietnam surged into the U.S. market, driving down prices, reducing profits, and making it increasingly difficult to cover production costs. Faced with declining revenues and market share, many small fishermen, processors and distributors were forced to close. The orders have imposed necessary discipline on imports and allowed our vital Louisiana shrimp industry to survive.
Unfortunately, the local shrimp industry remains fragile. Shrimp imports from these four countries remain substantial and continue to depress domestic prices. We must use every tool at our disposal to help these hard-working Americans remain competitive and ensure that the rich traditions of this industry are passed on to future generations.
Thank you for the role you play in enforcing US trade settlement laws to protect our companies and workers against unfair trade practices. I appreciate your careful consideration of this case and hope that the Commission will vote to maintain the anti-dumping orders on shrimp from China, India, Thailand and Vietnam.
