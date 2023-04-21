Biden is taking action on climate aid

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a $1 billion infusion into the UN’s Green Climate Fund. | Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Nearly a decade after former President Barack Obama pledged $3 billion to help the poorest countries on the front lines of climate change, the Biden administration has begun to follow through on that commitment.

But the US is lagging even further behind President Joe Biden’s pledges for international climate aid.

Biden announced an additional $1 billion to the United Nations Green Climate Fund this week, doubling total U.S. contributions. But the infusion is a far cry from Biden’s 2021 pledge of $11.4 billion a year in climate aid for developing countries by 2024, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter Sara Schonhardt.

While climate advocates say the funding will help restore US credibility and could encourage other countries to increase their contributions, demand for clean energy and climate adaptation projects is rapidly outstripping available funding.

And with Republicans in control of the House of Representatives, large infusions of money to meet that need are unlikely. In fact, Biden had to get creative to sidestep recalcitrant lawmakers and make this week’s contribution.

The administration withdrew funds from the State Department’s economic support fund, which is used to help promote economic or political stability in other countries. Future funding will probably have to go through the appropriations process, a messy and politically charged process at best.

The aid ecosystem

The Green Climate Fund is just one part of an increasingly complex financing landscape for the poorest countries that have contributed the least to global warming but will bear the brunt of its impacts.

The countries agreed last year to create a dedicated fund to compensate nations for damage caused by rising seas, stronger storms and food-destroying systems. The specifics of the fund are still being negotiated, meaning there is no money to use yet, and the United States’ track record of abandonment has cast doubt on America’s willingness to fund such programs.

That means paying into the Green Climate Fund remains politically relevant, Clemence Landers, a senior policy fellow at the Center for Global Development, told Saras. Unlike commercial loans, the UN fund offers money at below-market interest rates, making it an important resource for heavily indebted countries.

However, some critics say the fund has struggled to get money out the door, so it may not be the best distribution method. This is just another issue plaguing island nations and other vulnerable populations.

Emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun in Kansas City, Mo., Feb. 1, 2021. | Photo by Charlie Riedel/AP

Environmental justice

The Biden administration is making it harder to greenlight projects that would add pollution to communities already suffering from poor air and water quality, writes Zack Colman.

The move delivers a hard-fought victory for black, low-income and other marginalized communities that often bear disproportionate environmental and health burdens. write EA Crunden and Emma Dumain.

Words and more words

House Republicans are looking to repeal the Green Tax Credits in the Inflation Reduction Act disproportionately benefit GOP districts.

Emma Dumain and Timothy Cama interviewed GOP lawmakers who have praised individual IRA-backed projects for how they back it up with their efforts to repeal the law. Some had answers, others didn’t.

Let’s go virtual

The Department of Energy’s lending office has announced a first-ever award for a virtual power plant project, David Iaconangelo and Brian Dabbs write.

Virtual power plants seek to create a network of decentralized energy sources that work together to generate and save electricity for the network or a specific facility.

Number crunching: The number most cited in relation to the Inflation Reduction Act maybe it’s wrongand that can be a good thing … depending on who you ask.

Green changes: A mother-daughter duo requires healthy environments to be guaranteed in the state constitutions.

Electric vehicles recharge their batteries at the East Crissy Field charging station on March 9, 2022, in San Francisco. | Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Total clean car sales in California have gone on the rise 1.5 million, years ahead of the countries 2025 target.

Democrats massive climate bill, along with a promotion pushing by members of the Biden administration, is being resurrected a $40 billion gas export project in Alaska.

The nations main energy regulator green two major export of natural gas projects, exposing a deep rift between the agencies of the two Democratic commissioners.

