The FSU College of Music returns from its first international tour





For the first time in decades, the Florida State University College of Music (USO) University Symphony Orchestra embarked on a tour of Florida and the Dominican Republic. Seventy-eight undergraduate and graduate students and faculty violinist Shannon Thomas performed five concerts as part of the tour. In addition to the rigors of traveling and performing together in different countries, tours like this provide a fantastic cultural and educational experience and create cultural and academic bridges between countries, said Alexander Jimnez, professor of conducting and director of University Orchestra activities. Students at USO will never forget this experience. Works featured for the tour included Richard Strauss’s Don Juan, Edward Elgar’s Enigma Variations, and Concerto no. 2 for violin by Florence Price, featuring Thomas. Price was the first African-American woman to have a work performed by a major American symphony orchestra. Also on the program was a string piece by Colombian composer Fabian Roa entitled Embrujao and conducted by graduate conducting student Sebastin Jimnez. The Price Violin Concerto 2 is a great American composition and it featured one of our faculty colleagues, Shannon Thomas, said Alexander Jimnez. We wanted to bring a piece of Americana to the Dominican Republic. The USO kicked off its tour with a performance at the Riverview High School Performing Arts Center in Sarasota. The group then headed to Steinmetz Hall in the Dr. Center. Phillips of the Performing Arts in Orlando, Fla., where they performed in one of the best performance venues in the US The Steinmetz Hall in Orlando is one of the most acoustically perfect concert halls on the planet, said Alexander Jimnez. I have been in this business for 40 years and have been all over the world. I’ve never seen a concert hall sound like this. After their shows in Florida, the USO boarded a chartered plane to the Dominican Republic for the bands first international tour. The USO First Chair players began their tour with a visit to the National Conservatory of Music in Santo Domingo, where the graduate student-led Burgin String Quartet performed a short concert and USO members offered master classes for Dominican music students. The trumpet section made great connections with the students in the Dominican National Youth Orchestra, said Jeremy Perkins, a trumpet graduate assistant. The inspiration and positivity among these students was truly humbling and provided perspective on things we may take for granted in our daily lives. The second day of the tour began with a children’s concert held in the morning at the Gran Teatro del Cibao, one of the two national theaters in the Dominican Republic. School students traveled from all over Santiago to see the USO perform. After the children’s concert, the USO returned to the Gran Teatro stage later that night to perform. Both shows were free and open to the public. We had school children from all over Santiago come to their beautiful concert hall, which was a real treat for our students because the children are very grateful, said Alexander Jimnez. And then that evening, we played a concert in front of a full house of people who were just crazy about the band; the response was overwhelming. They were active, they were loud, it was fantastic. On the final day of the tour, the USO performed a back-to-back concert with the Appassionato Youth Orchestra in Santo Domingo. There, Alexander Jimnez teamed up with Appasionato’s music director, Antonio Rincón, to conduct various works, including some by Dominican composers. The USO tour was an experience that Alexander Jimnez says had a profound impact on the students involved, and is something he hopes to continue. I think the trip gave our students a sense of meaning and reminded them that what we do really matters, said Alexander Jimnez. I would love to do this again in the future. For more information, visit music.fsu.edu.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.fsu.edu/news/arts-humanities/2023/04/21/fsu-college-of-music-returns-from-first-international-tour/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos