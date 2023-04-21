Sask. looking for young people to help design new Integrated Youth Services





The John Howard Society and the Government of Saskatchewan are looking for young people to help shape how the province will deliver a range of services to young people and their families. The two organizations have partnered on Integrated Youth Services (IYS), which aims to provide young people and their families with access to support for mental health, sexual health, substance misuse, peer support, primary care, education, employment and training, as well as social and community services. The plan is for IYS to have three centers in Saskatchewan where youth can access all of these services in one location, with virtual programming to be offered until these physical spaces are available. Everett Hindley, Saskatchewan’s minister of mental health and addictions, seniors and rural and remote health, said he learned about Foundry, an integrated youth services project in Vancouver, while on business. This project gave young people and their families access to 24/7 services that could help them when needed. “As adults we can remember some of the challenges we faced as young adults and teenagers growing up, and you think about the youth of today and some of the even bigger challenges they’re facing,” Hindley said. “We talk a lot about treatment and recovery, but we also need to focus on the other side of it, which I believe is prevention and more preventative tools, especially for young people.” Last November, the Saskatchewan government put out an announcement looking for a partner to work on a similar project here in Saskatchewan. The John Howard Society, a non-profit organization focused on the humane treatment of prisoners and the root causes of crime, was chosen. Now, they have put out a call for young people aged 12 to 25 to apply to be part of the co-design team. Members of the youth co-design team will lead the development and implementation of the IYS. LISTEN|Sask. launches the new integrated cooperation of youth services: Morning Edition – Sask9:05Sask. launches the new integrated cooperation of youth services Who better than young people to lead the way in creating better mental health support for other young people? We hear how the John Howard Society of Saskatchewan is partnering with the province to improve access to employment, mental health and counseling services, starting by asking young people to be part of the process. Pamela Reimer, the newly appointed director for IYS, said the goal is to make the program for youth by youth. She said young people know what services are needed and how they should be made available. “When we’re able to bring young people with us and have them help us co-design these programs and initiatives and services, we’re actually helping to create a system that works for you and making sure for it to be accessible to all. young people,” Reimer said. “And it ensures that they are able to get those supports and services when they need it, how they need it, as quickly as they need it.” Pamela Reimer has been appointed director of Saskatchewan’s new Integrated Youth Services. (submitted by Pamela Reimer)

