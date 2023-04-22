International
Indian government calls same-sex marriage an ‘elitist urban view’ and other world news you may have missed
As reported by the Independent, the Indian government told the country’s Supreme Court on Monday that marriage is an exclusively heterosexual institution, opposing petitions seeking to legalize same-sex marriage.
This week, India’s top court, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, heard pleas seeking marriage equality. The government, led by conservative Prime Minister Narendra Modi, opposed the petitions, stating that legislation related to same-sex marriage is a government-backed process. He added that allowing gay marriage would allow an urban elitist view for the purposes of social acceptance.
A court ruling recognizing the right to same-sex marriage would mean a virtual judicial rewrite of an entire branch of the law, the government said in a statement. The court should refrain from passing such omnibus orders. It comes just a month after the Indian government condemned same-sex marriage, claiming it is not comparable to the concept of the Indian family unit.
It has been five years since India voted for decriminalize homosexuality. However, members of the LGBT community still face discrimination across the country, including from conservative rural communities and religious leaders.
Here are four more international stories you may have missed this week from the Yahoo News partner network.
Dozens killed in the chaos in the distribution of aid in Yemen
At least 78 people were killed during a stampede in Yemen as crowds rushed to receive cash aid, Reuters reported on Thursday. Hundreds of people gathered at a school in the capital Sanaa to receive 5,000 Yemeni riyals, equivalent to about $9, handed out by traders during the holy month of Ramadan.
When the door opened, there was a rush from people who wanted to get to the schoolyard first, and some people started falling down the stairs leading to the entrance, a doctor who worked on the rescue effort told Reuters. The Houthi Health Ministry said 77 others were wounded, with 13 people still in critical condition.
Why it matters: Since the Arab Spring in 2011, the people of Yemen have faced one humanitarian crisis after another. With the dire conditions they face seemingly endless, families are forced into desperate situations that mean survival by any means necessary.
United Nations Assessments that 80% of the population about 24.1 million people need help and protection. Since 2015, more than 2.3 million children have been displaced, with 11 million children face severe malnutrition.
After eight years, many children and families feel stuck in a perpetual cycle of despair, said Peter Hawkins, UNICEF’s representative in Yemen, in March. Visiting a family recently who have been displaced from their homes of more than seven years, one realizes that for many families, little about their situation has changed beyond the children’s faces.
Canada to pay 5 First Nations millions over land dispute
The Guardian reported Monday that the Canadian government will pay five First Nations groups $800 million (nearly $600 million in US dollars) in a settlement over a land dispute dating back to the 19th century.
Both the federal and provincial governments acknowledged that the administrations had broken treaties that would have allowed First Nations peoples to access lands for hunting and from which to generate income. Signed in 1899, Treaty 8 was circumvented by government officials, forcing indigenous groups to seek compensation for loss of land and income.
Included in the compensation package are Halfway River First Nation, Saulteau First Nation, Doig River First Nation, Blueberry River First Nation and West Moberly First Nation.
Honoring Treaty 8 is a key part of our work to advance reconciliation … and to reconnect these five Nations to their land, David Eby, the leader of British Columbia, told reporters. By resolving these specific treaty land claims, the just amount of land that was promised under the treaty and all the benefits that should have flowed at that time to those Nations was being restored.
UN to withdraw from Afghanistan over women’s rights at work
As reported by the Guardian, the United Nations said it will take the drastic decision to leave Afghanistan if the Taliban continue to prevent women from working for the organization.
Achim Steiner, head of the UN Development Programme, said the announcement comes after months of negotiations between the organization and Taliban leaders. Over 80% of the staff employed by the UN in Afghanistan are women. Since the decree came into effect earlier this month, women working for the UN have been forced to stay at home. It comes at a time when Afghanistan is facing several humanitarian crises, with at least 28 million people in need of aid.
Why it matters: Since taking over in August 2021, the Taliban have effectively banned women from participating in public life. The latest crackdown follows earlier decrees barring women from universities and banning girls from attending secondary school. There has been a restriction on freedom of movement for women across the country, with women also banned from visiting parks, gyms and spas.
India’s population will surpass China’ss this year: UN
Reuters reported on Wednesday that India will overtake China as the world’s most populous country, according to estimates by the United Nations. Data released by the United Nations Population Fund shows that India will have almost 3 million more people than its neighbor by mid-2023.
India is estimated to have 1.4286 billion people, while China is projected to fall into second place with 1.4257 billion, the agency’s report said. The United States comes in third, with an estimated population of 340 million as of the end of June.
|
