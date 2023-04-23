Crash kills motorcyclist during drag race at Knowsley, east of Bendigo





Investigations are underway into a fatal motorcycle crash during a racing event at Heathcote Park Raceway, east of Bendigo. Main points: A man has died during a race at Heathcote Park Raceway, east of Bendigo

A man has died during a race at Heathcote Park Raceway, east of Bendigo The motorcyclist, 48-year-old Boronia, died at the scene

The motorcyclist, 48-year-old Boronia, died at the scene Heathcote Park Raceway and the International Hot Rod Association of Australia are co-operating with a police investigation into the incident Police say a 48-year-old man from Boronia, east of Melbourne, died at Knowsley Racecourse on Sunday. Raceway owner and former Melbourne-based racer Lance Warren said an update on the incident would be made once an investigation into the crash was complete. “As a drag racing family, we are extremely saddened by what has happened and ask that everyone be respectful and understanding with our decision to cancel today’s Test & Tune,” he posted on social media. “The well-being of the runners’ family is our priority and we extend our deepest condolences during this time.” Hot sticks that hurt In another post, Hot Rod Australia International said it was saddened by the man’s death. The post said both the association and Heathcote Park Raceway were co-operating with the police and coroner and would carry out a full investigation into the incident. “We will provide an update pending the outcome of the investigation,” the post said. Police said WorkSafe Victoria had been notified and was investigating. The death is not being treated as suspicious. The man crashed during a Test & Tune event at Heathcote Park Raceway. The rest of the event was canceled after the incident.

