World military spending hits all-time high of $2.24 trillion | Military news

The increase in spending reflects the Russia-Ukraine war and an increasingly insecure world, according to a leading group of experts.

World military spending hit an all-time high of $2.24 trillion in 2022, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spurred a sharp increase in military spending across Europe, according to a leading defense institute.

Global spending rose for the eighth consecutive year, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said on Monday in its annual report on global military spending.

There was a 13 percent increase in Europe, the steepest in at least 30 years.

SIPRI said much of this was linked to Russia and Ukraine, but other countries also increased military spending in response to perceived Russian threats.

The steady increase in global military spending in recent years is a sign that we are living in an increasingly insecure world, Nan Tian, ​​senior researcher with SIPRI’s Military Expenditure and Arms Production Program. States are building up military force in response to a deteriorating security environment that they do not foresee improving in the near future.

Moscow invaded and occupied Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014 and supported separatist rebels in eastern countries before launching its full-scale occupation in February 2022.

The moves have spread alarm among other countries that border Russia or were once part of the Soviet Union’s sphere of influence, with Finns spending 36 percent and Lithuania’s military spending 27 percent, according to SIPRI.

In April, Finland, whose border with Russia stretches some 1,340 km (833 miles), became NATO’s 31st member. Sweden, which has avoided military alliances for more than 200 years, also wants to join.

While the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 certainly influenced military spending decisions in 2022, concerns about Russian aggression have been building for much longer, said Lorenzo Scarazzato, researcher with SIPRI’s Military Expenditure and Arms Production Program. Many former Eastern bloc states have more than doubled their military spending since 2014, the year Russia annexed Crimea.

The think-tank said military spending in Ukraine increased more than sixfold to $44 billion in 2022, the highest one-year increase in a country’s military spending ever recorded in SIPRI data.

As a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP), military spending rose to 34 percent in 2022, compared to 3.2 percent a year earlier.

Russian military spending rose by about 9.2 percent in 2022, to about $86.4 billion, according to SIPRI. This was equivalent to 4.1 percent of Russia’s 2022 GDP, up from 3.7 percent in 2021.

The United States remained the world’s largest military spender by 0.7 percent to $877 billion in 2022, which was 39 percent of total global military spending. The increase was mainly driven by the unprecedented level of military financial aid it provided to Ukraine, SIPRI’s Nan Tian said.

US military financial aid to Ukraine reached $19.9 billion in 2022, according to the think tank.

China remained the world’s second largest military spender, allocating about $292 billion in 2022. This was 4.2 percent more than in 2021 and represents the 28th consecutive annual increase.

Meanwhile, Japan spent $46 billion on the military in 2022, a 5.9 percent increase from last year. SIPRI said it was the highest level of Japanese military spending since 1960.

Japan and China led military spending in Asia and Oceania, which totaled $575 billion. SIPRI said military spending in the region had been on the rise since 1989.

Tensions in East Asia have risen over the self-governing island of Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory. China also claims almost all of the South China Sea, a major sea trade route, parts of which are also claimed by countries including the Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Japan and China are also embroiled in a dispute over the Senkaku or Diaoyu Islands, which lie northeast of Taiwan.

Tokyo also has a long-standing dispute with Moscow over the Northern Territories, which lie northeast of Hokkaido and were seized by the Soviet Union at the end of World War II. Russia calls them the Kuril Islands.