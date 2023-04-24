A lost Ukraine: pictures showing the calm before the massacre | photographer

BBorn in the US to Ukrainian parents, Katherine Turczan grew up on a farm near Paterson, New Jersey. It only took three ballerina-like dances to cross the lawn and reach my grandparents’ screen door, she writes in her new picture book, Where did they come from?which features evocative monochrome portraits taken in Ukraine between 1991 and 2008.

As a child, Turczan had listened intently to her grandparents’ stories about the country she had fled after World War II. My whole family were storytellers, says Turczan, and they created vivid accounts of the lives they had left behind. But my grandparents were the most lively. He told her how he had been wounded fighting the Bolsheviks, how his brother had died of typhus during the conflict, and how he had made his way to the US, leaving his parents and siblings behind. As he spoke, he often sketched remembered likenesses of his lost family members on scraps of paper torn from Svoboda, or Freedom, a newspaper for Ukrainian exiles.

An image in Where They Came From. Photo: Katherine Turczan

Throughout her childhood, Turczans’ cultural ties to her family’s homeland were strong: she attended Saturday school to learn Ukrainian and was part of a Ukrainian-American Girl Scout troop, but it was her grandfather who was the influence its most important. In retrospect, she sees a deep connection between the drawing lessons her grandfather gave her as a child, his careful guidance to observe things closely, and her quiet, yet penetrating, photographic gaze. He was a popular artist who worked on the railroad, she says. He collected roadkill, birds and squirrels, which he hung on our barn door with old toys, wire and wood to make interesting compositions. From time to time I drew these still lifes. I had a long childhood of searching.

Dima, Lviv, Ukraine, 1991. Photo: Katherine Turczan

In the summer of 1991, Turczan traveled to Ukraine for the first time, supported by a grant from Yale University. Her grandfather had died and both her parents had just been diagnosed with early-stage dementia. Looking back, I really didn’t know how to deal with it all, she says quietly. But I had always imagined what my life would have been like if my family had stayed there.

Her first, uncertain trip to her family’s homeland coincided with an attempt by hard-line Soviet communists to overthrow Mikhail Gorbachev, Russia’s reformist leader, in what became known as the August Coup. The coup attempt failed and, four months later, the USSR began to disintegrate. The Ukraine that Turczan held in her imagination from so many family stories, many of them marked by war and tragedy, became suddenly, almost unbelievably, an independent country with a palpable sense, as she says, that things are being released.

Where They Came From, her collection of images, is the end result of her many subsequent visits to Ukraine over the following two decades. It is a deeply personal undertaking: portraits of the extended family she met there, the uncles, aunts, cousins ​​she had heard so much about as a child. I started in Lviv by contacting the family I had there, who are musicians and quite well known, she says. They totally understood what I was doing and I started living with them.

An image in Where They Came From. Photo: Katherine Turczan

From there, she contacted two other branches of her extended family, but also made portraits of other people she met and was instinctively drawn to. They included Orthodox nuns whose monasteries were supported by donations from exiled Ukrainians, and the children of Chornobyl who attended secular summer camps away from the contamination zones caused by the 1986 nuclear disaster. I was interested in women and children, she says. Women held families together and children were often the innocent victims of one tragedy after another.

The look is soft. They balance the horrific images of horror and suffering coming from Ukraine

Her images are not tragic. But with their quiet, calm presence, they inevitably exude a melancholic sadness given the devastation wrought by the Russian occupation. They evoke a place that seems almost pre-modern, the sense of bucolic tranquility now burdened with the weight of history. It seemed to me then that the world I encountered on those early travels had not progressed in 30 or 40 years. Which in a way was true. The look is soft, and one of the main reasons for showing the photos now is to balance the gruesome images of horror and suffering coming out of Ukraine.

However, you can’t look at these images without wondering what happened to the people in them. When I mention this, Turczan draws my attention to a portrait of a young girl in a car, who, it turns out, is her cousin. Since the invasion, she has lived in Poland. They reunited in Berlin last Christmas.

An image in Where They Came From. Photo: Katherine Turczan

Turczan has made the aesthetic choice to present her images without captions and her subjects without names. What I like about it, she says, is that you’re not overwhelmed by all that information. She uses a large format, 8×10 camera which is a labor of love that requires patience and time, as well as conversation and negotiation between her and her subjects. Formally, her portraits have an air similar to those of the great Judith Joy Ross, who apparently came across Turczan’s work at Yale and encouraged her with the project. She is one of my heroes, says Turczan, which also counts Andrew Modica AND Lois Conner among its influences. I like fearless women who travel alone with big cameras, she says with a laugh.

Child in Chernobyl Children’s Camp, Bryukhovychi, Ukraine, 1991. Photo: Katherine Turczan

When she first arrived in Ukraine, she remembers that one of her relatives, looking at her camera, said to her: I would like to be a writer. The conclusion was that a photograph could not go as deeply into history, memory and human experience as a story. I think photography can do different things, she counters. My images are essentially a reflection of my complex family history as well as my relationship with a place that, before I went there, was based on information received so much that, when I first went there, I felt like I was coming back.