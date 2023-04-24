International
A lost Ukraine: pictures showing the calm before the massacre | photographer
BBorn in the US to Ukrainian parents, Katherine Turczan grew up on a farm near Paterson, New Jersey. It only took three ballerina-like dances to cross the lawn and reach my grandparents’ screen door, she writes in her new picture book, Where did they come from?which features evocative monochrome portraits taken in Ukraine between 1991 and 2008.
As a child, Turczan had listened intently to her grandparents’ stories about the country she had fled after World War II. My whole family were storytellers, says Turczan, and they created vivid accounts of the lives they had left behind. But my grandparents were the most lively. He told her how he had been wounded fighting the Bolsheviks, how his brother had died of typhus during the conflict, and how he had made his way to the US, leaving his parents and siblings behind. As he spoke, he often sketched remembered likenesses of his lost family members on scraps of paper torn from Svoboda, or Freedom, a newspaper for Ukrainian exiles.
Throughout her childhood, Turczans’ cultural ties to her family’s homeland were strong: she attended Saturday school to learn Ukrainian and was part of a Ukrainian-American Girl Scout troop, but it was her grandfather who was the influence its most important. In retrospect, she sees a deep connection between the drawing lessons her grandfather gave her as a child, his careful guidance to observe things closely, and her quiet, yet penetrating, photographic gaze. He was a popular artist who worked on the railroad, she says. He collected roadkill, birds and squirrels, which he hung on our barn door with old toys, wire and wood to make interesting compositions. From time to time I drew these still lifes. I had a long childhood of searching.
In the summer of 1991, Turczan traveled to Ukraine for the first time, supported by a grant from Yale University. Her grandfather had died and both her parents had just been diagnosed with early-stage dementia. Looking back, I really didn’t know how to deal with it all, she says quietly. But I had always imagined what my life would have been like if my family had stayed there.
Her first, uncertain trip to her family’s homeland coincided with an attempt by hard-line Soviet communists to overthrow Mikhail Gorbachev, Russia’s reformist leader, in what became known as the August Coup. The coup attempt failed and, four months later, the USSR began to disintegrate. The Ukraine that Turczan held in her imagination from so many family stories, many of them marked by war and tragedy, became suddenly, almost unbelievably, an independent country with a palpable sense, as she says, that things are being released.
Where They Came From, her collection of images, is the end result of her many subsequent visits to Ukraine over the following two decades. It is a deeply personal undertaking: portraits of the extended family she met there, the uncles, aunts, cousins she had heard so much about as a child. I started in Lviv by contacting the family I had there, who are musicians and quite well known, she says. They totally understood what I was doing and I started living with them.
From there, she contacted two other branches of her extended family, but also made portraits of other people she met and was instinctively drawn to. They included Orthodox nuns whose monasteries were supported by donations from exiled Ukrainians, and the children of Chornobyl who attended secular summer camps away from the contamination zones caused by the 1986 nuclear disaster. I was interested in women and children, she says. Women held families together and children were often the innocent victims of one tragedy after another.
Her images are not tragic. But with their quiet, calm presence, they inevitably exude a melancholic sadness given the devastation wrought by the Russian occupation. They evoke a place that seems almost pre-modern, the sense of bucolic tranquility now burdened with the weight of history. It seemed to me then that the world I encountered on those early travels had not progressed in 30 or 40 years. Which in a way was true. The look is soft, and one of the main reasons for showing the photos now is to balance the gruesome images of horror and suffering coming out of Ukraine.
However, you can’t look at these images without wondering what happened to the people in them. When I mention this, Turczan draws my attention to a portrait of a young girl in a car, who, it turns out, is her cousin. Since the invasion, she has lived in Poland. They reunited in Berlin last Christmas.
Turczan has made the aesthetic choice to present her images without captions and her subjects without names. What I like about it, she says, is that you’re not overwhelmed by all that information. She uses a large format, 8×10 camera which is a labor of love that requires patience and time, as well as conversation and negotiation between her and her subjects. Formally, her portraits have an air similar to those of the great Judith Joy Ross, who apparently came across Turczan’s work at Yale and encouraged her with the project. She is one of my heroes, says Turczan, which also counts Andrew Modica AND Lois Conner among its influences. I like fearless women who travel alone with big cameras, she says with a laugh.
When she first arrived in Ukraine, she remembers that one of her relatives, looking at her camera, said to her: I would like to be a writer. The conclusion was that a photograph could not go as deeply into history, memory and human experience as a story. I think photography can do different things, she counters. My images are essentially a reflection of my complex family history as well as my relationship with a place that, before I went there, was based on information received so much that, when I first went there, I felt like I was coming back.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2023/apr/24/katherine-turczan-ukraine-photos-from-where-they-came
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Asian stocks mixed ahead of new US data
- Kodiak Robotics and CR England launch automated delivery of Tyson Foods protein products — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- A lost Ukraine: pictures showing the calm before the massacre | photographer
- Sudan crisis: UK diplomats evacuated
- PM Modi to visit Madhya Pradesh on National Panchayati Raj Day
- Joko Widodo invites the public to avoid the peak of repression on April 24 and 25 – National
- Actor Jim Broadbent: I like to be a little provocative with work
- Cole Gabrielson hits walk-off single as USC Baseball No. 22 defeats UCLA 6-5
- Gwyneth Paltrow, Brie Larson and Elle Fanning lead the glamorous runway at the Fashion Los Angeles Awards
- Walmart’s New 4K On.Google TV Is Now Available, But You’ll Have To Go To The Store To Buy It
- Minor earthquake hits northern New York | world News
- Plausible election contender will face off against Turkey’s strongman Recep Tayyip Erdoan The Irish Times