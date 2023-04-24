International Summary | News, Sports, Jobs





Indian police arrest Sikh separatist leader after long manhunt NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police arrested a separatist leader Sunday who has revived calls for an independent Sikh homeland and secession from India’s northern Punjab state, which has a history of violent insurgency. Amritpal Singh had been on the run since last month after drawing national attention in February when hundreds of his supporters attacked a police station in Ajnala, a town in Punjab state, with wooden sticks, swords and guns to demand the release of an aide prisoner. . Punjab state police tweeted on Sunday that Singh was arrested in Moga, a city in the state. 39 bodies exhumed in Kenya pastor cult probe NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Thirty-nine bodies have so far been found on land owned by a pastor in coastal Kenya who was arrested after telling his followers to fast until death. Malindi sub-county police chief John Kemboi said more shallow graves have yet to be dug on land belonging to Pastor Paul Makenzi, who was arrested on April 14 for cult links. The total death toll is 43 because four more people died after they and others were found hungry at the International Church of the Good News last week. 3,000 immigrants start walking north from southern Mexico TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — About 3,000 migrants started Sunday in what they called a mass protest procession through southern Mexico to demand an end to detention centers like the one that went up in flames last month, killing 40 migrants. The migrants left early Sunday from the city of Tapachula, near the border with Guatemala. They say their goal is to get to Mexico City to demand changes in the way immigrants are treated. Myanmar’s top election official killed by guerrillas BANGKOK (AP) — A top Myanmar election official was shot dead in his car in Yangon, the country’s commercial capital, in the latest attack attributed to militants who oppose military rule. Sai Kyaw Thu, the deputy director-general of the military-appointed Union Election Commission, was shot multiple times on Saturday, according to the military’s information office, media reports and a statement of responsibility by an urban guerrilla group. The information office on Sunday said the attack was carried out by the People’s Defense Force, the loosely organized armed wing of the pro-democracy Government of National Unity, a secretive group opposed to the military-installed government that was established when the army took power two Years ago. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

