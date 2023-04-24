Special forces quickly evacuate US embassy staff from attacked Sudan | News, Sports, Jobs





WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. special operations forces carried out an unsafe evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Sudan on Sunday, sweeping in and out of the capital with helicopters on the ground for less than an hour. There were no shots fired and no major casualties were reported. With the departure of the last embassy employee from Khartoum, the United States closed its diplomatic mission indefinitely. Left behind in the East African nation are thousands of private American citizens. US officials said it would be too dangerous to carry out a wider evacuation operation. Battles between two rival Sudanese warlords had forced the closure of the main international airport and left roads outside the country under the control of armed fighters. The clashes have killed more than 400 people. In a statement thanking the troops, President Joe Biden said he was receiving regular reports from his team on efforts to help Americans remaining in Sudan. “as far as possible.”

He also called for an end to it “unconscious” violence there. About 100 US troops with three MH-47 helicopters carried out the operation. They airlifted all 70 or so remaining American employees from a landing zone at the embassy to an undisclosed location in Ethiopia. Ethiopia also provided flight and refueling support, said Molly Phee, assistant secretary of state for African affairs. Biden said Djibouti and Saudi Arabia also provided assistance.

“I am proud of the extraordinary commitment of our Embassy staff, who performed their duties with courage and professionalism and embodied America’s friendship and bond with the people of Sudan. Biden said in a statement. “I am grateful for the unparalleled skills of our service members who successfully brought them to safety.”

US Africa Command and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, were in contact with the factions before and during the operation to ensure that US forces would have safe passage to carry out the evacuation. John Bass, an undersecretary of state, denied claims by Sudan’s Paramilitary Rapid Security Forces that it helped evacuate the US.

“They cooperated to the extent that they did not fire on our service members during the operation.” said Bass. Biden had ordered US troops to evacuate embassy personnel after receiving a recommendation from his national security team, not seeing an end to the fighting.

“This tragic violence in Sudan has already claimed the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians. It is unconscionable and must be stopped.” Biden said. “The warring parties must implement an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, allow unimpeded humanitarian access and respect the will of the people of Sudan.”

Sudan’s fighting erupted on April 15 between two commanders who just 18 months earlier jointly orchestrated a military coup to derail the country’s transition to democracy. The power struggle between the head of the armed forces, General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the head of the paramilitary group Rapid Support Force, General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, has forced millions of Sudanese to shelter inside their homes. The violence has included an unprovoked attack on a US diplomatic convoy and numerous incidents in which foreign diplomats and aid workers were killed, injured or attacked. About 16,000 private US citizens are registered at the embassy as in Sudan. The figure is approximate because not all Americans register at the embassy or say when they are leaving. The embassy issued an alert earlier on Saturday warning that “Due to the precarious security situation in Khartoum and the closure of the airport, it is currently not safe to undertake a US government-coordinated evacuation of private US citizens.”

American evacuation planning for American embassy workers began in earnest on Monday after the embassy convoy was attacked in Khartoum. The Pentagon confirmed on Friday that US troops were moving to Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti ahead of a possible evacuation. Embassy evacuations conducted by the US military are relatively rare and usually only occur under extreme conditions. When ordering an embassy to withdraw staff or suspend operations, the State Department prefers that its personnel leave by commercial transportation if that is an option. When the embassy in Kiev was temporarily closed shortly before the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, employees used commercial transport to leave. In several other recent cases, notably in Afghanistan in 2021, conditions made commercial departures impossible or extremely dangerous. US troops accompanied personnel from the US Embassy in Tripoli, Libya, in a ground convoy to Tunisia when they were evacuated in 2014. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2023/04/special-forces-swiftly-evacuate-u-s-embassy-staff-from-embattled-sudan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos