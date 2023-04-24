39 Bodies Exhumed in Pastor Paul Makenzi’s Cult Investigation in Kenya





NAIROBI, Kenya Thirty-nine bodies have so far been found on land owned by a pastor in coastal Kenya who was arrested after telling his followers to fast until death. Malindi sub-county police chief John Kemboi said more shallow graves have yet to be dug on land belonging to Pastor Paul Makenzi, who was arrested on April 14 for cult links. The total death toll is 43 because four more people died after they and others were found hungry at the International Church of the Good News last week. Police have asked the court to allow them to hold Mackenzie longer while investigations into the death of his followers continue. A tip-off from members of the public led police to raid the pastors’ property in Malindi, where they found 15 emaciated people, including four who later died. The followers said they were starving as per the pastor’s instructions to meet Jesus. Police had been told there were dozens of shallow graves spread across the Mackenzies farm and digging began on Friday. Makenzi has been on hunger strike for the last four days while in custody. The pastor was arrested twice before, in 2019 and in March of this year, in connection with the death of children. Each time he was released on bail and both cases are still pending. Local politicians have asked the court not to release him this time, condemning the spread of cults in the Malindi area. Cults are common in Kenya, which has a predominantly religious society.

