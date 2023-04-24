International
FIH, the first International Sports Federation to join the Center for Sport and Human Rights as an Engaged Organization
Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Ice Hockey Federation (FIH) is pleased to announce that it has joined the Center for Sport and Human Rights (CSHR) as an Engaged Organisation. It is the first International Sports Federation to join CSHR under this new membership category.
Engaged organizations are designed to facilitate participation in CSHR activities among a wider network of committed organizations seeking to incorporate commitments to human rights standards into their business.
Formal participation in the work of the CSHR has so far been through the multi-stakeholder Advisory Council, which supported the creation of the CSHR. Newly engaged organizations will be able to develop knowledge and capacity and secure access to CSHR’s networks and expertise.
FIH joins CSHR as a Committed Organization to support and promote its commitment to universal humanitarian values including diversity, inclusion and non-discrimination, throughout its governance, operations, activities and events. As part of the new sustainability strategy, FIH has set out specific commitments to follow the UN Strategic Framework for Human Rights. As such, FIH seeks the support of the Center for Sport and Human Rights to identify areas of risk related to human rights and work on appropriate measures to address them.
Mary Harvey, CEO of CSHR said: The Center for Sport and Human Rights exists to bring together all sports actors to address common human rights challenges and to create opportunities for the exchange and development of knowledge. This multi-stakeholder approach is central to who we are and we are extremely proud to welcome FIH, Airbnb and McDonalds to the Center as the first members of our new category of Engaged Organisations. All three play important roles in the governance, support and growth of the sport. Becoming an engaged organization will help many sports actors to further their journeys in integrating respect for human rights into the way sport is delivered and its events.
said FIH President Tayyab Ikram: On behalf of the FIH, I would like to express our sincerest thanks to the Center for Sport and Human Rights for welcoming hockey’s world governing body as a committed organization. To be the first International Sports Federation to enter this new CSHR membership category is an honour. But it also comes with an important responsibility for the FIH and our global hockey community, which we are fully committed to taking on. Sport unites. Sport gives hope. Sport inspires. As such, sport has the power to act as a catalyst for positive change in society. We look forward to engaging and collaborating with CSHR.
#HockeyInvites
#Equal hockey
|
