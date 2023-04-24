International
CBI scandal could prevent women from joining City, top financier tells Sunak | Financial sector
The City’s chief fund manager, Helena Morrissey, has raised concerns with the Prime Minister that the scandal at the Confederation of British Industry could prevent women from entering the City.
Morrissey, one of the city’s most high-profile executives and a campaigner for equal pay and opportunities, said she was personally concerned it could deter women from joining the industry.
Rishi Sunak was taking questions from executives at the Business Connect event in London, where the government had gathered 200 business leaders.
Morrissey told him: We need everyone to feel that they will be respected and included if they join the industry. It’s part of the elephant in the room, but they were meeting after the horrendous allegations erupted around the CBI.
I don’t expect you to comment on this, but I’m personally concerned that this might prevent women from joining the industry, and I was wondering if you’re concerned about that and if there’s anything that might help in the future while the dust settles?
Sunak did not directly address the crisis at the CBI, but said the government was working to encourage female entrepreneurship.
At the same event, Gerry Murphy, the chairman of luxury fashion group Burberry, criticized Sunak for his decision, as chancellor, to scrap duty-free shopping for tourists, describing it as a spectacular own goal.
Murphy told the Prime Minister that it has made the UK the least attractive shopping destination in Europe.
Almost every other major destination in Europe offers VAT refunds, he said, and Burberry could see the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic in Paris, Milan and Munich much stronger than in the UK.
We are actively exporting business as a result of this policy, he added.
Sunak said the government is here to listen and that he would remove Murphy’s comments.
