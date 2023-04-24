CBI scandal could prevent women from joining City, top financier tells Sunak | Financial sector





The City’s chief fund manager, Helena Morrissey, has raised concerns with the Prime Minister that the scandal at the Confederation of British Industry could prevent women from entering the City. Morrissey, one of the city’s most high-profile executives and a campaigner for equal pay and opportunities, said she was personally concerned it could deter women from joining the industry. Rishi Sunak was taking questions from executives at the Business Connect event in London, where the government had gathered 200 business leaders. Morrissey told him: We need everyone to feel that they will be respected and included if they join the industry. It’s part of the elephant in the room, but they were meeting after the horrendous allegations erupted around the CBI. I don’t expect you to comment on this, but I’m personally concerned that this might prevent women from joining the industry, and I was wondering if you’re concerned about that and if there’s anything that might help in the future while the dust settles? The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) is the UK’s leading business lobbying organisation. It is a non-profit organization established by royal charter in 1965, following a merger of older employers’ bodies. It claims unparalleled access to government. It also claims to have the largest number of policy specialists outside Whitehall, the seat of British government, to support its 190,000 business members, who are its main source of income. Its total revenue was 25 million in 2021, of which 22 million was from membership fees. Its membership consists of direct members and members of other trade bodies. Its 1,500 direct members are businesses that hold active memberships. Fees vary significantly: top-tier businesses can pay 90,000 a year, some medium-sized companies pay half that price, and smaller companies pay much less. Most of its membership comes through trade bodies and it counts these memberships among its 190,000 total. The lobby group has access to the prime minister and cabinet and campaigns on issues ranging from childcare funding to tax and skills. Its relationship with the UK government was severely strained by Brexit, with its access to Number 10 severely limited. A remark attributed to former prime minister Boris Johnson was seen as aimed at efforts by the CBI and others to influence the UK-EU trade deal after Brexit. The organization tried to rebuild links with the government during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, including working alongside unions and Number 10 to develop the leave scheme. The CBI is headed by a president and an executive committee, which, in normal times, is chaired by the director general. Sunak did not directly address the crisis at the CBI, but said the government was working to encourage female entrepreneurship. At the same event, Gerry Murphy, the chairman of luxury fashion group Burberry, criticized Sunak for his decision, as chancellor, to scrap duty-free shopping for tourists, describing it as a spectacular own goal. Murphy told the Prime Minister that it has made the UK the least attractive shopping destination in Europe. Almost every other major destination in Europe offers VAT refunds, he said, and Burberry could see the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic in Paris, Milan and Munich much stronger than in the UK. We are actively exporting business as a result of this policy, he added. Sunak said the government is here to listen and that he would remove Murphy's comments.

