Winnipeg father devastated by son’s overdose as RCMP warn of opioid-related drugs in The Pas





WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. A Winnipeg father rushed to his son’s bedside this weekend after he was in critical condition after consuming a drug that RCMP say caused six overdoses in The Pas, Man., on Saturday. “I came home last night and my daughter called to tell me my son was in the hospital from [an] apparent overdose,” Joseph Fourre told CBC News on Sunday. His son Harlan, 31, was placed on a ventilator at a hospital in The Pas and stabilized enough to be flown to Brandon Regional Health Center, where he remains in critical condition. On Saturday evening, Mounties received a report of four unresponsive men at a Fischer Avenue establishment in The Pas in northern Manitoba, a news release said Sunday. The city is located about 520 kilometers northwest of Winnipeg. The four men were found unconscious in the bathroom, according to Joseph. RCMP said paramedics administered naloxone to the men and were able to revive three of them, who were taken to hospital for treatment and later released. “Unfortunately, my son’s heart was not beating at the time it took about 45 minutes to get his heart beating again,” Joseph said. Joseph Fourre says his son Harlan is a die-hard Jets fan and hard worker who recently earned a master’s degree in roofing. (Submitted by Joseph Fourre) Mounties said they were informed the men had taken an illegal drug, possibly ecstasy, believed to be related to an opioid. They learned of two additional drug overdoses at the same facility hours later, according to the release. RCMP are warning the public that this dangerous drug has spread through The Pas. It is believed to be a purple, crystal-like powder that may contain fentanyl. “I hope whoever is responsible is caught and justice is served for Harlan because he didn’t ask for what he got today. He was out for some fun not for this,” Joseph said. ‘A really good kid who loved life’ Originally from Winnipeg, Joseph says his son Harlan is a hard-working man who earned a master’s degree in roofing last year. He said Harlan is a die-hard Jets fan who traveled north over the weekend to help his sister. Harlan’s family, including his sisters, nieces and nephews, are devastated by the news of his overdose, according to Joseph, who said it angers him to know there are people selling related drugs that are harming people’s lives. . “My son is not addicted to drugs,” he said, adding that recreational users are being caught in the crossfire of the “greed and drug manipulation that is out there, and it has to stop.” Joseph said doctors told him his son likely suffered irreparable brain damage from the incident and could remain in a vegetative state. They will make a decision about next steps after an MRI scheduled for tomorrow, Joseph said. “Whatever happens tomorrow and the day after, I want him to be remembered as a really good kid who loved life, loved the Winnipeg Jets and loved his community.”

