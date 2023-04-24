Australia unveils biggest defense overhaul in decades with wary eye on China



Brisbane, Australia

CNN

–



Australia has unveiled a radical overhaul of its defense spending, billed as the most significant overhaul of its military readiness since the Second World War, shifting its emphasis to long-range strike capabilities and building munitions to home.

Launching the Strategic Defense Review in Canberra, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his governments strategy was designed to make Australia more independent, better prepared and safer.

We cannot go back to the old assumptions. We must build and strengthen our security by seeking to shape the future instead of waiting for the future to shape us, Albanese said.

The review looked at billions of dollars committed by the previous government and reassessed their value against perceived threats, including from an increasingly muscular China under leader Xi Jinping.

Although the unclassified version of the report did not include confidential assessments of specific threats, it noted that Australia’s biggest defense ally, the United States, is no longer the unipolar leader of the Indo-Pacific.

China’s assertion of sovereignty over the South China Sea threatens the rules-based global order in the Indo-Pacific in a way that adversely affects Australia’s national interests, the review said.

The highest level of strategic risk Australia now faces is the prospect of major conflict in the region, the review added, suggesting a strategy of greater self-sufficiency combined with stronger relationships with its allies and powers. major in the region, including Japan and India.

For decades, Australia’s remoteness fueled the assumption that any attack would come with a 10-hour warning. Now, countries are able to project combat power through attacks on supply routes and cyber warfare, the review said.

The rise of the missile age in modern warfare has radically reduced Australia’s geographical advantages (and) the comfort of distance, the report said.

Additionally, the Covid-19 pandemic had exposed Australia’s vulnerability to global supply chains, Albanese told reporters, meaning it was necessary for the country to become more self-sufficient.

We must have greater control over our national sovereignty. So not only is making things in Australia good for jobs and good for our economy, there’s also a national security issue, he said.

Defense Minister Richard Marles said the defense posture that had served Australia well for decades was no longer fit for purpose and the review reframes the mission of the Australian Defense Force (ADF).

The newly redefined goal is to defend the nation, project power in its northern approaches and maintain the global rules-based order with its allies, Marles said.

The review recommended Australia adopt a strategy of denial, defined as a defensive approach designed to prevent an adversary from succeeding in its goal of coercing states through force or the threatened use of force to achieve dominance.

To this end, the review recommended six priorities starting with the development of a nuclear-powered submarine program previously announced under the AUKUS agreement with the United States and the United Kingdom.

It also recommends speeding up the acquisition of long-range attack missiles and the production of munitions within Australia. The country also wants to improve its defense cooperation with regional neighbors, especially in the Pacific.

Technical requirements include the need to upgrade the F-35A Joint Strike Fighter and F/A-18F Super Hornet to operate long-range anti-ship missile systems. An urgent recruitment campaign is also needed to increase the ADF’s manpower, including the number of shipyard workers to expand the submarine force.

The mix of priorities means that funding for some programs will be cut.

For example, plans to buy 450 infantry fighting vehicles have been cut to just 129. The money saved will be spent on more HIMARS missile systems, which have been used to deadly effect in Ukraine, and landing craft, to give the army greater mobility.

The infantry fighting vehicles would have been sourced from Hanwha Defense Australia and Rheinmetall Defense Australia, the two shortlisted tenders that are Australian arms of South Korean and German companies. The government has already held talks with the governments of those countries, Defense Industry Minister Pat Conroy said.

Infantry fighting vehicle capability is an important part of a modern Australian military. But we also need the capacity to deploy them and that is why we are investing in medium and heavy ships and investing in a generational change in long-range strike for the Australian Army as well, Conroy said.

Previous changes to Australia’s defense procurement plans have angered allies, particularly France, which was angered by former governments scrapping a $US90 billion ($60 billion) submarine deal in favor of the AUKUS program.

This government has pledged to be more nimble in making decisions about defense projects, upgrading those deemed more strategically important. The review noted the need for the Australian government to abandon its pursuit of the perfect solution.

The search for the perfect is often done at the expense of time. There is an opportunity cost and a skill cost associated with this. So we have to rebalance that, Marles said.