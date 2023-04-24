Europe is failing its children on air pollution, says EEA | Air pollution

Europe is failing its children when it comes to air pollution, exposing nearly all children across the continent to air that falls below healthy standards and delaying cleanup of pollution sources. explorative has found

Breathing polluted air causes the premature death of at least 1,200 children across Europe every year, and thousands more are affected by physical and mental health problems that can have lifelong effects, according to the latest air pollution assessment from the European Environment Agency.

Gerardo Sanchez Martinez, an expert in environment and health at the EEA, said: You cannot think of children as young adults when it comes to air pollution. They get more pollution, and it starts in the womb and continues in kindergarten and beyond. We are failing our children on air pollution.

Children are particularly sensitive to polluted air, as pollutants can have a permanent impact on their development. The impacts begin before birth, with studies linking pollution to low birth weight and premature birth.

Exposure to high levels of pollutants in childhood has been shown to inhibit lung capacity, cause asthma, lead to higher rates of respiratory diseases and ear infections, and increase the risk of allergies, and they can also affect brain development.

Children are more exposed to polluted air than adults because they have a faster breathing rate, are closer to the ground and are outdoors more. Around 110,000 disability-adjusted life years are lost across Europe each year among people under the age of 18, according to research published on Monday by the EEA.

Hans Bruyninckx, executive director of the EEA, called on countries to do more. Air pollution levels across Europe are still uncertain and European air quality policies must aim to protect all citizens, but especially our children, who are most vulnerable to the health impacts of air pollution, he said. . It is urgent that we continue to step up measures in the EU, at national and local level, to protect our children, who cannot protect themselves. The surest way to keep them safe is by making the air we all breathe cleaner.

Reducing sources of air pollution, including road traffic, coal and solid fuel burning, and industrial emissions, is essential, but action needs to be taken to reduce specific risks to children, according to the EEA. These could include setting up clean air zones around schools, where traffic would be restricted and idling engines would be banned. Local authorities and schools should also look at planting trees, ivy and hedges around playgrounds.

Taking back roads to walk to school can also help, and better design of schools and childcare facilities, with good ventilation and filters, can reduce children’s exposure to pollutants, both indoors and outdoors.

The UK was not included in the EEA assessment, as the UK government has opted out of EEA membership after Brexit, although several other non-EU countries, including Norway, Switzerland and Iceland are members. . Publication of the EEA, entitled Status of Air Quality in Europe 2023published on Monday, covers 37 countries, including all EU member states and countries such as Turkey, Serbia, Kosovo and Montenegro, and examines air pollutants including particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, ozone and sulfur dioxide .

Eastern European states fared worse, mainly due to the burning of coal for home heating, along with Italy, where industrial pollution in the Po Valley was identified as a key problem.

Across Europe, 97% of the population, of all ages, were exposed to air pollution levels higher than those considered safe by the World Health Organization, according to the EEA.

The EU aims to limit PM 2.5 (particles that are 2.5 microns or less in diameter) to 10 micrograms per cubic meter by 2030 and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) to 20 micrograms per cubic meter by the same date, actions that have to cut ahead of time. deaths due to air pollution by 55% by 2030. WHO guidelines are for 5 micrograms per cubic meter for PM 2.5 and 10 micrograms per cubic meter for NO2.

In the UK, the environment secretary, Thrse Coffey, said earlier this year that the government would not limit air pollution in line with the EU by 2040, despite expert advice that it was possible to do so by now. decade.

She said: We have cleaner air. I want it to be even cleaner. Now, I would have liked to have set our target to reach 10 micrograms by 2030, not 2040. Many parts of the country already enjoy this, but the evidence tells us that with the best will in the world we cannot achieve it that everywhere by the end of the decade, especially in London.

But air pollution experts pointed to research by Kings College London and Imperial College London which has shown the UK government could achieve tougher targets, which are supported by the public in polls, if it took more action strong on sources of pollution, which include diesel cars and wood stoves.