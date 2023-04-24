Sudanese must fend for themselves as foreign powers rescue citizens





Foreign powers have rescued embassy staff and citizens caught up in deadly fighting in Sudan, even as many Sudanese on the ground are stuck in worsening conditions.

At least 50 people were injured and an unknown number killed in bombings that rocked the capital Khartoum on Monday, the Sudan Doctors Union Advance Committee said in a statement.

Meanwhile, foreign governments led rescue efforts to evacuate civilians from the intense conflict. US special forces helped bring almost 100 people, mostly US embassy staff, as well as a small number of diplomatic professionals from other countries to safety over the weekend, US officials said.

Many other countries are trying to do the same, with more than 1,000 European Union citizens evacuated so far.

Evacuations have been complicated by ongoing clashes. The two sides at the center of more than a week of fighting the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Force (RSF) blamed each other after a French evacuation convoy was attacked trying to leave Sudan, with a wounded French citizens.

A staff member of the Egyptian embassy in Sudan was also shot and wounded during an evacuation operation, Cairo’s foreign ministry said. Paris later said it had closed the French embassy in Sudan until further notice.

Meanwhile, many Sudanese civilians are either trapped in their homes with food dwindling, or desperately searching to find a way out of the country via its land borders, with the capital’s main international airport still closed.

The flurry of operations came on the ninth day of clashes in Khartoum.

Sudanese military leader Gen. Abdul Fattah al-Burhan and RSF commander Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan seized control of the country in a military coup in 2021 and were set to hand over power to a civilian government, but instead returned Each other.

More than 420 people have been killed and 3,700 injured in the fighting, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The humanitarian situation on the ground is deteriorating without access to medical services, and with many left stranded without food and water.

A series of ceasefires, including the latest call for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, have been broken.

Residents in parts of Khartoum told CNN early Sunday morning that there were no signs the ceasefire was being respected, as they were awakened by airstrikes, heavy artillery, explosions and gunfire. They indicated that fighting was breaking out around the military headquarters and the presidential palace in the center of the city.

Despite the great dangers, foreign governments continue to announce rescue missions to retrieve their citizens.

US citizens in Sudan were advised they could join evacuation convoys organized by the United Arab Emirates and Turkey on Sunday, with the US government saying it has no plans to evacuate its citizens.

There are approximately 16,000 American citizens in Sudan, most of whom hold dual citizenship.

Several countries have already successfully carried out evacuations, including the United Kingdom, Spain, Jordan, Italy, France, Denmark and Germany. Some of their convoys also transported citizens from other countries, including Swedes, Portuguese, Mexicans, Palestinians, Iraqis and Syrians.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Monday that more than 1,000 EU citizens have been evacuated so far, calling it a successful operation.

It’s been a long weekend, a long and intense weekend trying to get our people out of Sudan, Borrell said, thanking France in particular for getting other non-French foreign nationals out.

More evacuations are still being planned or underway for the Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Germany, Sweden, Egypt, Turkey, Libya, India, Russia, Australia, Japan, China and the Philippines..

About 500 Indian nationals arrived in the city of Port Sudan with more on the way, India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.

The German Armed Forces evacuated 311 people on Monday morning, including Germans as well as evacuees from over 20 other countries. A Spanish military plane carrying 34 Spaniards and 38 citizens from 11 other countries landed in Madrid on Monday morning, according to Spain’s Foreign Ministry.

Uganda is evacuating 300 of its citizens by bus to the Ethiopian border, where they will fly from the Ethiopian city of Gondar, Dikson Ogwang, head of the chancellor at the Ugandan embassy in Khartoum, told CNN.

Meanwhile, up to 50 Irish nationals have been taken out of Sudan in the past 24 hours with the help of the French and Spanish governments, the country’s foreign minister said on Monday.

In Rome, a military flight with 98 Italians on board as well as 30 other nationals is expected to land in the early hours of the local evening at Ciampino airport. Japan’s foreign ministry said several Japanese nationals evacuated from Sudan had arrived in Djibouti, with the help of the French government.

At the same time, Britons in Sudan said they felt abandoned by the UK governments move to evacuate only diplomats.

A British citizen, named Fatima, told the BBC she feels abandoned by the government, calling the situation on the ground traumatizing.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom’s Africa minister, Andrew Mitchell, has emphasized that the government will do everything it can to remove thousands of British citizens from Sudan.

But as foreign nationals rush on evacuation planes, millions of Sudanese citizens are left to face themselves trapped for days in their homes and unsure how to make their way to escape.

As regions of Sudan have been hit by violence, the International Committee of the Red Cross said it will have to adapt its emergency response.

We have managed to move some of our staff en route to Kassala and Gedaref and will try to evacuate some non-essential personnel en route to Ethiopia and Chad, Africa regional spokeswoman Alyona Synenko said in a statement to CNN.

We are also urgently looking for ways to deploy additional personnel and provide supplies to provide an emergency response in Khartoum and other conflict-affected regions of Sudan.

Ismail Kushkush, a Sudanese-American journalist based in Khartoum, was trapped with 29 residents, including children and foreign nationals, in a building in downtown Khartoum near the presidential palace for days.

Without power and water for five days. Using the little water left in the water tank. Running out of food rations. Unable to get out of the building, which is located two blocks from the presidential palace. The epicenter of the fighting since the conflict began, he said in a series of text messages to CNN. The group was later safely evacuated.

In WhatsApp group chats and on social media, others were discussing where to get water, charge their phones, find doctors and find safe passages out of Khartoum without war. Many asked for advice on routes to Egypt by public transport.

A woman in her 30s, who asked not to be named for security reasons, told CNN that she managed to escape from Khartoum by bus to Egypt.

She said she was driven to do so by the RSF’s unpredictability and deteriorating conditions in the capital.

While her family had a generator and they were able to supply water to homes in their neighborhood, it was unclear how long they could last or when the wave of fighting might bring the fighters to their doorstep.

It was a case of do we stay and risk starvation. Or get killed by a stray bullet? We decided to take a risk, she said, adding that she had heard of people dying in their homes without food or water. We just thought we were sitting ducks taking refuge in our homes.

A group of her relatives, including two babies and an elderly woman with a serious medical condition, found a bus driver willing to take them to Egypt. They left on Friday morning and reached the border on Saturday evening; the group was stopped only once by the Sudanese armed forces in Omdurman, she said.

But they tried to get men into Egypt without visas, and some people without passports, including newborn babies, got away.

They had to be left behind. And they were still trying to figure out how to get the documents to get them across the border, she said.