Why is Cornwall reviving its indigenous language?

The revival of the language is part of a wider cultural rally that in recent years has seen Cornish-language films, the release of albums sung entirely in Cornish by Welsh singer Gwennoand the performance of Ordinalia plays with spoken parts in Cornish that were banned by the English monarchy and branded as heretical in the 16th century. Johns recently released a Cornish language cookbookalso. But Cornish has many challenges to overcome, including a shortage of qualified teachers and competing demands for funding in a region consistently ranked as one of the poorest in Northern Europe. Mousehole, the traditional fishing village where my journey in search of the Cornish language began, is beset by a lack of affordable housing, fueled by overcrowding and high levels of second home ownership. In a part of the UK where more than 22,000 people are on a social and affordable housing register, properties in Mousehole are often empty outside the summer tourist season. Broadhurst told me that Camborne, where she lives, is home to the largest food bank in Cornwall, with up to 15,000 local families receiving emergency food packages every month. Poverty is widespread in Cornwall, a situation that has led to regular calls for devolution, or even complete independence for Cornwall, which in turn fuels the desire for a national language. Broadhurst believes Cornish can be an economic and cultural asset. “We can develop jobs where learning Cornish is useful,” she said. “I would love it if every pub in Cornwall had a menu in English and Cornish, and bar staff could ask people what they want to drink in Cornish, and people could answer: “Pint of Korev” [a pint of beer, please]. That would be wonderful.” — Join more than three million BBC Travel fans by liking us Facebookor follow us I tweet AND Instagram. If you liked this story, sign up for the weekly bbc.com features newsletter called the “Essential List”. A curated selection of stories from BBC Future, Culture, Worklife and Travel, delivered to your inbox every Friday.

