UMHB Partners with the Johanniter Academy of Germany for International Student Exchange





BELTON, TexasThe University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (UMHB) recently signed a letter of intent with Germany’s Johanniter Academy for a three-year international student exchange program. UMHB members traveled to Germany in March to begin this relationship with an official ceremony attended by the US Consulate in Leipzig and administrators from the Academy. This student exchange program is made possible thanks to a grant from the German Foundation for Internship Training Exchange (GATE). According to the Foundation, studying abroad improves language skills and promotes personal development and professional prospects. “Educational projects are peace projects. They promote exchange and respect and enable mutual understanding,” said Lars Menzel, CEU of the Johanniter Academy in Leipzig. “Today, these values ​​are more important than ever. And that’s why I take the opportunity to wish the project, even though from now on it will no longer be a project, but a friendship, much success. All participants, teachers, students and pilots have fun , success and God’s rich blessings.” Approximately six UMHB students from nursing, teacher education and social work will be included in the first-year cohort through this exchange program. They will join six German students to receive professional training for two weeks at the Johanniter Academy in Leipzig, Germany, at the end of the fall 2023 semester. While in Germany, the selected UMHB students will experience German campus life, will attend courses and shadow their partners on field placements. In the spring of 2024, German students will visit UMHB for two weeks, spending time on campus, in the classroom, and group shadowing UMHB students. “We could not be more excited about our partnership with Johanniter. The experiences our students will encounter through this partnership will be incredibly rich,” said Dr. Stephen Baldridge, Dean of UMHB’s College of Humanities and Sciences. “Students will see their profession from a global perspective, use their skills in an entirely new context, serve others, and use their passions in ways they wouldn’t. ‘they had without this exchange. I can’t think of a more perfect way for students to find their true calling than an experience like this.’ Located in Leipzig, Germany, Johanniter is an independently operated educational institution. In addition to vocational training, they offer a wide portfolio of advanced training and further education in health, education and social services. A faith-based school with programs similar to UMHB, they are an ideal international exchange partner. Applications are currently open for the first batch of UMHB and must be submitted by April 28. The final selection will be made by the end of May. For more information about this opportunity or to apply, contact Dr. Stephen Baldridge at [email protected]

