FDIC International brings firefighters from around the world to Indianapolis – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather





INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis is hosting fire departments from around the world for the 96thth Annual International Fire Department Conference. This is the 29ththThis year Indianapolis hosted the event, which begins Monday and runs through Saturday. It is the largest firefighting conference in North America and will showcase the latest safety techniques and the newest firefighting tools and equipment. More than 30,000 firefighters are expected this week in Marion County. Firefighting and rescue professionals from around the world will have access to 250 high-quality, world-class instructors and 91 seminars. More than 800 companies will display products and services. There will also be practical training. The goal of the FDIC is to recharge firefighters and ignite their passion for the fire industry. This year’s conference will be the first in many years without him The late Chief (Ret.) Bobby Halton, who passed away in December. Halton, then editor-in-chief for Fire & Rescue Media, served 18 years and will be honored at the convention with a 5K on Thursday. His family will attend opening ceremonies and a tribute to his life on Wednesday. Chief David Rhodes has been appointed to take over for the late Chief Halton and is now Editor-in-Chief for Fire & Rescue Media. “Everybody is getting ready for practice,” Rhodes said Monday morning. “We have 20 sessions. They will do things like live fire training, search and rescue, vehicle extrication, active shooter – you name it. Rhodes says it’s important for firefighters at the conference to participate in different types of training. “Practical training is a bit hard to come by anywhere because it’s hard to find the facilities and all. And we’re very fortunate to have the Indianapolis Fire Department and all the cities that help us with that,” Rhodes said. The FDIC is also working to bring back its corporate program, Clarion Cares. The goal for 2023 is to help Ukrainian firefighters. Officials say they collected several tons of equipment and raised more than $300,000. Part of the money will be used to fly in three Ukrainian firefighters. Ukrainian firefighters will share their stories about fighting the war in Ukraine to raise awareness and collect donations of money, PPE and gear to take home. Click here to donate. Look FDIC website for more information on how to register.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wishtv.com/news/local-news/fdic-international-brings-firefighters-from-around-the-world-to-indianapolis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos