Formosa wins international journalism scholarship





In her four years at Stony Brooks School of Communication and Journalism, Melanie Formosa has done just about everything. She hosted a podcast about returning to campus after the worst of the pandemic. She resumed news coverage on WUSB, the campus radio station. She has held several internships: at NPR’s WSHU Public Radio, at Express News Group, and at the Suffolk County Water Authority. She worked for the Journalists and Writers Foundation, interviewing officials and delegates during United Nations General Assembly Week. She played a key role in launching the Stony Brook Media Group, an initiative to give students more time in SoCJ’s production studio. Her efforts have been rewarded with any number of prizes, awards and scholarships. Although she graduates in just a few weeks, Formosa isn’t done yet. Immediately after graduation, Shell moved to London for her Marie Colvin Scholarshipa summer internship with Times Radio, a new venture from the London Times. Faculty and staff in the journalism program can attest that Ive wanted to become a Marie Colvin Fellow for years, said Formosa, of East Northport. The idea of ​​going abroad for a period of time to contribute to a media outlet is exciting. But to do so in honor of Marie Colvin is a privilege. Some of the school’s most accomplished seniors have received the scholarship in past years, including Sara Ruberg 22, Rachael Eyler 20 and Brittany Bernstein 19. Due to the pandemic, the scholarship was not awarded in 2021. From her first moment on campus, Melanie has distinguished herself as an eager learner, dedicated to journalism across media formats and not afraid to take a risk or two to achieve her goals, said Laura Lindenfeld, dean of the School of Communication and Journalism and executive director of the Alan Alda Center for Communication Science. I am delighted that she will be spending her first summer after graduation working, living and reporting in London. I’m sure we’ll continue to see great things from her. The scholarship is offered annually to a SoCJ graduate student through the Marie Colvin Center for International Reporting. The fellow is selected through a competitive application process and selected by the host media company. I am delighted that Times Radio has chosen Melanie as this year’s Marie Colvin Fellow, said Sarah Baxter, director of the Colvin Center and a journalism instructor. Her dedication to great journalism and learning everything she can from every opportunity is exactly the kind of energy that Times Radio is looking for.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.stonybrook.edu/pending/school-of-communication-and-journalism-pending/formosa-wins-international-journalism-fellowship/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos