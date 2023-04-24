The Global Health Financing Team joins Crowell & Moring International





Brings deep experience in Asia, the Americas and other key global markets Washington, April 24, 2023: Crowell & Moring International is expanding its capabilities focused on global health systems innovation and health financing with a team of three senior health policy professionals. Sejal Mistry and A. Vigneswari join C&M Internationals Singapore office as a director and consultant, respectively, and Adrienne Mendenhall will serve as a director in the firm’s Washington, DC office. The addition of this team strengthens C&M Internationals ability to advise corporations and organizations in key global markets. The team has significant experience providing strategic advice to life science, technology and financial services companies, as well as international policy-making organizations, on how to improve health systems in emerging markets, particularly in Asia and Latin America. The group often works with development banks and foundations to connect startups, private capital and government innovation labs to create scalable and sustainable health financing and last-mile care delivery models. Health systems around the globe are rapidly transforming, said Ambassador Robert Holleyman, president and CEO of C&M International and former Deputy US Trade Representative for Asia. This dynamic group deepens our ability to serve clients in the biomedical and fintech sectors, leading insurers and healthcare startups. The trio brings nearly three decades of combined experience in Asia focused on health system reforms, sustainable and innovative health financing, and digital ecosystems. Mendenhall has a decade of experience in community-based clinics and other social service organizations, followed by a decade of leadership in business development and the design and launch of new health innovation platforms in Southeast Asia. She has a master’s degree from the University of Minnesota School of Public Health.

Mistry has 15 years of experience in global healthcare research, policy and advisory work. She previously served as a senior policy advisor to the Korean government, as well as similar roles at the US Department of Health and Human Services, the State Department, and the National Institutes of Health. She holds a master’s degree from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and a master’s degree from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Vigneswari has experience in both policy development and consulting, and a track record of developing and executing initiatives related to health care financing and healthy aging. She previously worked at Singapore’s Ministry of Health. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the National University of Singapore, focusing on life sciences and political science. This team brings a deep and nuanced understanding of health systems to key global commercial markets, said Clark Jennings, managing director of C&M Internationals Asia operations and regional headquarters based in Singapore.. They have a proven track record of creating innovative, cross-sector partnerships to drive health care reform, particularly in the area of ​​health care financing. The arrival of the teams is a sign of continued growth at C&M International. It comes on the heels of Kate M. Growley joining the firm to advise global businesses on cybersecurity and emerging technology policy issues from Hong Kong. The global health team focuses on leveraging public sector leadership to improve access to quality health services, diagnostics and medicines, while working with companies to promote healthcare for all. Global leaders are planning to focus commitments on universal health coverage and building resilient health systems in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic when they gather at the UN High-Level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage in September 2023, as well as in G20, G7. and regional platforms. C&M International has experience in advising companies and leading global multisectoral health coalitions and regional cooperation initiatives, including in the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Health Working Group and the American Business Council. Asia is a diverse and rapidly developing region that is on the fast track to overcoming legacy systems. Urbanization, aging populations, digitization and a growing middle class are all converging to set the stage for innovations specific to the needs of emerging markets, Mistry said. Latin America is similarly catapulting health systems reforms and is home to a dynamic startup environment. We are excited to join the incredible team at C&M International and, together with our partners, share innovation and best policy practices across the globe, said Mendenhall. Media contact:

