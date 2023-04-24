



Fast-casual franchise flagship pizza concept continues growth trajectory with latest International Multi-Unit Development Agreement THE ANGELS, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Pizza Blaze , The nation’s leading franchise fast-casual pizza concept announced today that it is pushing its international expansion into Bahrain with a multi-unit development agreement to open two new locations and acquire an existing Blaze Pizza in of Bahrain capital, Manama. The franchise agreement marks another milestone in the brand’s continued growth around the globe, with 25 international locations across Canada, Saudi Arabia AND United Arab Emirates. It is at the forefront of the latest international development Nabeel DabwanPresident and principal owner of NAD Tradings, a leader Bahrain-The international restaurant group based and current Cinnabon the operator. As part of the deal, Dabwan is buying an existing restaurant in Manama and will open two additional locations by 2025. Dabwan is currently in the process of finding locations for two new Blaze Pizza restaurants, focusing on areas with heavy foot traffic and easy consumer access. of Bahrain locations will feature Blaze Pizza’s signature pizzas, including the popular Build Your Own option, as well as salads, desserts and a selection of beverages. “Over the years, Blaze Pizza has positioned itself as a leader in the fast-casual segment, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to build on the momentum the brand has created in the U.S. now in our home country. Bahrain“, he said Nabeel Dabwan. “As a country that places emphasis on delicious cuisines and dishes, I am confident that the people of Bahrain will be excited to have a new, fast-casual dining option that offers an unparalleled dining experience and pizzas of delicious with fully customizable options to suit dietary and personal preferences”. Expanding Blaze Pizza to Bahrain is part of the company’s commitment to boost its development efforts outside the US following the appointment of its CEO, beto guajardo, earlier this year. Guajardo brings over 20 years of franchise development experience having previously overseen the international business at Focus Brands, where he successfully led the expansion of the company’s global footprint. “We believe Blaze Pizza has the potential to be a truly global brand and we are excited to work with international franchise partners like Nabeel and his team who share our vision for growth and success,” said. beto guajardo, CEO of Blaze Pizza. “Bahrain it is a vibrant market with tremendous potential. With Nabeel’s tremendous experience in restaurant franchising and our understanding of consumer preferences, I have no doubt that we will see outstanding results. We look forward to supporting this expansion and growth of Nabeel with Blaze Pizza at Bahrain.” Blaze Pizza is currently seeking experienced and qualified multi-unit franchisees globally and in markets throughout the US visit BlazeFranchising.com for more information about development opportunities and stay connected with @BlazePizza on all social media platforms. About Blaze Pizza

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation’s leading fast casual pizza franchise concept with more than 330 restaurants in 38 states and 6 countries. Headquartered in The angels, Blaze Pizza is committed to providing a distinctive customer experience and unparalleled high-quality products. Known for its delicious artisan pizzas and customizable, made-to-order menu featuring fresh, natural ingredients, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and product excellence. The fast-growing franchise has received numerous accolades including the “Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500” as well as the #1 spot on the Fast Casual 100 Top Movers and Shakers and Franchise Times “Fast and Serious” lists. Visit blazepizza.com for additional information and stay connected @BlazePizza. CONTACT:

