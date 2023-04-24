satellite imagery to build resilience to climate change in the Philippines





The EU-funded Copernicus Philippines program was officially launched today. Copernicus is the EU’s Earth Observation program that supports the Philippines’ resilience to natural disasters and helps adapt to climate change. European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen said The Copernicus program started todaywill support climate adaptation, food security and environmental protection in the Philippines. Through sustained investment, Global Gateway is driving the twin green and digital transitions across the region and advancing our vision of an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. The new Copernicus site will use spatial data to enhance the Philippines’ response capability to natural and man-made disasters. It will help government agencies in the Philippines better analyze weather patterns and climate change. Monitoring from space will assist the Philippine government with a number of pilot projects, including: reducing deforestation through climate change mitigation assessments and forest reporting, and improving natural resource management in marine and coastal areas with a particular focus on removal and management of marine plastic waste. The data will also help assess post-disaster needs and contribute to better data for more informed decision-making. The program was launched by Director Peteris Ustubs, Directorate General for International Partnerships at the European Commission and Secretary Renato Solidum, Department of Science and Technology. This program is part of the main projects of the Global Gateway for 2023. Background The EU has invested 10 million in the Copernicus program in the Philippines. The program is already generating economic benefits that far exceed the investments even without counting non-monetary benefits such as environmental, social and strategic benefits. The EU Space Program further includes Galileothe EU’s global navigation satellite system and EGNOS, Europe’s regional satellite-based augmentation system (SBAS) used to improve the performance of global navigation satellite systems (GNSS). In February 2022, the European Commission proposed two major new initiatives to enhance secure satellite-based connectivity, the Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnection and Security from Satellites (IRIS2) program and Space Traffic Management. Copernicus, the most advanced Earth Observation system, is widely used worldwide in the fields of disaster management and emergency response, rescue operations, healthcare, resource mapping and access, pollution monitoring, risk modeling , security, climate change, maritime. environment, land use and infrastructure planning. Philippine authorities and the European Union are working closely together to optimize the use of fiber optic cables to increase connectivity nationally and connect to mainland Asia and further to Copernicus data centers in Europe. The Philippines is a pioneer in the adoption of Copernicus in ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) with the potential to unlock economic opportunities and scientific benefits nationally in the region. This partnership is fully aligned with the EU’s Indo-Pacific strategy and contributes to the EU’s Global Gateway investment strategy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://international-partnerships.ec.europa.eu/news-and-events/news/global-gateway-satellite-images-build-resilience-climate-change-philippines-2023-04-24_en The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos