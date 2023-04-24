Ukraine’s latest war: Leaked documents reveal Kiev’s plan for major attack on Moscow – report; The Kremlin ‘considers’ Putin’s trip to the country where he could be arrested World News





By Dominic Waghorn, International Affairs Editor Sergei Lavrov is not one to be distracted. In the words of the UN secretary general, Sudan may be falling into a war that “could engulf the entire region” and Ukraine’s war is destroying the world economy. But instead, the Russian foreign minister chose the moment to give a long rant about multilateralism. There are fifteen members of the UN Security Council, and each member holds the rotating presidency for one month. Russia had it 15 months ago, when news broke that it had invaded Ukraine, during a live council session run by its diplomats. And now he has it again. Ukraine says this is a sick April Fool’s joke. The UN Security Council should be disbanded rather than host the shameful spectacle of its aggressor nation presiding over a body whose entire raison d’être is to maintain global peace and security. Sergei Lavrov was once respected, albeit grudgingly, in world offices. A bruised silver back of a diplomat in contrast to some of his more softly spoken counterparts. That high rating is now gone. He has lied with astonishing cynicism about his country’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. He insisted Russia would never invade Ukraine, then, after they had, insisted they hadn’t. And last month he reduced an audience in Delhi to helpless laughter when he said Ukraine had launched a war against Russia. All without a trace of irony and a deadpan delivery that the late Barry Humphries would have been proud of. Lavrov rambled his way through what we were promised would be a discussion on a “new multipolar world order based on sovereign equality and self-determination.” Interesting topic for the envoy of a country that has shown such callous disregard for any of them when it comes to Ukraine. Russia has led a cavalry and an entire fleet of chariots through the UN card with its invasion. His attack on the neighbor is incompatible with almost every clause of it. But that is not really the point for Mr. Lavrov. He wanted to use the UN pulpit to try to win the support or at least the acceptance of nations still on the fence over the ill-fated invasion, whether that meant abstaining from UN votes on the conflict or helping the effort. to circumvent sanctions. Russia complains that the world has become unipolar since the end of the Cold War. If Moscow really wants a more multipolar world, the best place to start might be the UN, and yet it has acted with callous disregard for its principles for more than a decade now. In the conflict in Syria, it abused its veto power at the UN to block any attempt to rein in its murderous client the Assad regime, and there is ample evidence that Russian warplanes bombed both medical facilities and even a UN aid convoy. . And there is nothing unipolar about 141 UN members condemning Russia in a recent UN vote and ordering it to withdraw from Ukraine.

