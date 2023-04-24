Minister Mitchell’s statement to the House of Commons on Sudan: 24 April 2023

Madam Deputy Speaker, with your permission, I will make this further statement to the House on the situation in Sudan.

This statement is on behalf of the Government and the Foreign Secretary who is attending the funeral of a close family member.

10 days ago, fierce fighting broke out in Khartoum. It has since spread to Omdurman, Darfur and other Sudanese cities.

As members of this House will know, a violent power struggle is ongoing between the Sudanese military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Force.

Madam Vice President, the situation in Sudan is extremely dire.

More than 427 people have been killed, including 5 aid workers. Over 3700 people were injured.

Before this violence began, the humanitarian situation in Sudan was already deteriorating. We now estimate that around 16 million people, a third of the Sudanese population, are in need of humanitarian assistance.

These figures, I regret to inform the House, are likely to rise significantly.

While the paramilitary Rapid Support Force announced a 72-hour ceasefire from 0500 London time on April 21 to mark the holy holiday of Eid, it was not kept.

Given the rapidly deteriorating security situation, the government took the difficult decision to evacuate all British embassy staff and their dependents to fulfill our duty to protect our staff as their employer. This rather complex operation ended yesterday.

The operation involved more than 1,200 personnel from 16 Air Assault Brigade, the Royal Marines and the RAF.

I know that the House will join me in praising the excellent work of our colleagues in the Ministry of Defence, and the courage of our servicemen and women for the successful completion of this operation in extremely dangerous circumstances.

I also want to pay tribute to our international partners for their continued cooperation in harmonizing our rescue responses.

And I want to express my admiration for the work of the Crisis Center at FCDO, where over 200 officers are working 24/7 and seamlessly across government to co-ordinate the UK’s response.

Madam Deputy Speaker, the safety and security of British citizens remains our highest priority.

Our ability to support British nationals has not been affected by the relocation of British embassy staff. The evacuated team will continue to operate from a neighboring country alongside the FCDO in London, which is working around the clock to support British nationals and push for a ceasefire in Sudan.

We are asking all British nationals in Sudan to register their presence with us. The approximately 2,000 British nationals already registered with us are being sent very hard at least daily text and email updates. This step helps us stay in touch with them while we find safe passage from Sudan.

Movement around the capital remains extremely dangerous and no evacuation option comes without great risk to life. Khartoum airport is out of order. The power supply is interrupted. Food and water are becoming increasingly scarce. Internet and telephone networks are becoming difficult to access.

We continue to advise all British nationals in Sudan to stay indoors wherever possible. We understand that circumstances will vary in different locations across Sudan, so we are now asking British nationals to exercise their own judgment about their circumstances, including whether to relocate. But they do so at their own peril.

An end to the violence, Madam Deputy Speaker, is the single most important action we can take to ensure the safety of British citizens and everyone in Sudan.

The Prime Minister, the Foreign Secretary, the Secretary of State for Defense and I have been in constant contact with key regional allies and partners since the outbreak of violence to agree a joint approach to both evacuation and violence reduction.

Over the weekend, the prime minister spoke with his counterparts, including Egyptian President Sisi and the president of Djibouti. The Foreign Secretary was in contact with the Kenyan President, the US Secretary of State and the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, Sweden, Turkey, Cyprus and the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security. The Secretary of Defense engaged with his counterparts in Djibouti, the US, France and Egypt.

I have spoken to the African Union and the Prime Minister-in-exile of Sudan, on whom so much hope rested.

Further escalation of this conflict, especially if it spreads to neighboring countries, would be catastrophic. As we continue to make clear, there must be a real and lasting ceasefire.

Madam Deputy Speaker, we undertake to keep the House of Representatives informed as the situation develops.

Today, all MPs will receive a second letter from the Foreign Secretary and myself. This will hopefully help answer a number of frequently asked questions to assist the Hon. and Rt. Honored. Members in support of their constituents.

Madam Deputy Speaker, I will continue to be in close contact with the House of Representatives and provide updates where possible in the coming days.

I commend this statement to the House.