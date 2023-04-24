Greening the grey: Mayors Khan, Plante unveil C40 rollback guide for cities in London

Mayor of London and C40 Chair Sadiq Khan and Montral Mayor and C40 Vice-Chair Valrie Plante meet in London to discuss the city’s cooperation on climate and other issues

During a roundtable, mayors launched a report on urban regeneration commissioned by C40 and Arup

Restoring natural habitat in our cities can help reduce the impacts of climate change and improve the mental health and well-being of city dwellers

Transformative changes in urban areas are needed to reverse biodiversity loss and address climate change. That’s the message Mayors Sadiq Khan of London and Valrie Plante of Montreal are sending to urban leaders around the world today as they reveal new rsearch on urban regeneration by C40 and Arup.

Mayors Khan and Plante will convene an expert roundtable in London later today to explore opportunities to bring nature back into our cities, a priority for both mayors and mayors across the global C40 cities network, and for Khan in his role as C40 chair.

Mayor Khan set up the London Rewilding Taskforce to explore opportunities to restore natural habitat within the city. As the C40 chair, it inspires cities around the world to take action. President Plante led the historic Montreal pledge for United Cities in Action for Biodiversity at the most recent United Nations Conference on Biodiversity (COP15) in December. Through this initiative and the C40s Urban Nature Accelerator, cities are aiming high and sharing best practices with each other as they tackle increasing ecological degradation. Restoring urban nature can help mitigate the worsening effects of climate change with rising temperatures and more extreme weather.

Mayor Khan said: In London we are taking bold action to ensure we halt the decline of biodiversity in our natural environment. Since being elected, I have invested almost £30 million in green space and tree-planting projects, and City Halls’ world-leading Rewild London Fund is helping to restore the capital’s wildlife hotspots, improve biodiversity and to ensure all Londoners have a thriving nature network. their threshold. After a 400-year hiatus, we’ve even welcomed beavers to our city! And as part of the Green New Deal, we’re supporting young Londoners to gain the skills needed for jobs that help secure a future for London’s natural environment.

The main plant said: Local governments have a crucial role to play in adapting territories and economic systems to climate change and protecting biodiversity. This means major changes in transport logistics, the configuration of public spaces, neighborhood planning and the place of nature in our cities while promoting people’s health and well-being. In December, at COP 15, a landmark agreement was signed in Montreal to reverse the global decline in biodiversity. An agreement has just been signed at the UN that is still bearing fruit today, as a global treaty for the concrete protection of marine life on the high seas. Our city is more committed than ever to accelerating the ecological transition by placing biodiversity, as well as green and blue spaces, at the center of our decision-making. The strategic plan of the city, Montreal 2030OUR Climate Plan and ours Nature and Sports Plan concretely support this through targeted and large-scale actions.

Lily Ginsberg-Keig, sustainability and climate change expert at Arup, said: We think of cities as concrete jungles as spaces for people, with nature pushed aside. But reintegrating nature into human spaces is essential to reversing biodiversity loss and tackling climate change. There are inspiring examples of cities finding creative ways to make this happen from green corridors and pocket forests to wetlands. But we need to do more, so our research shows cities how to create urban regeneration projects that lead to improved biodiversity, better health and well-being, and help adapt to and mitigate climate impacts.

C40 Executive Director Mark Watts said: There is no reason why city dwellers should leave the metropolis to experience the wild. Indeed, it is impossible to limit global warming to 1.5C without adequate protection and restoration of ecosystems. Reintegrating nature into urban spaces absorbs carbon, helps to provide clean air, flood-protected areas and cool spaces, improves people’s health and makes cities more pleasant and exciting places to live.

The new report from Arup and C40, titled Urban Rewilding: The Value and Co-Benefits of Nature in Urban Spaces, defines urban rewilding as the restoration of natural habitats and their processes in urban spaces, working towards a state of human-nature coexistence. It celebrates and shares best practice from urban nature initiatives from around the world, including:

London The Wild West End initiative is adding spaces for wildlife within densely populated areas of central London. Since the project’s inception, a network of green roofs, walls, planters and pocket parks have been designed across London to bring pollinators, birds and bats back into urban spaces.

Montreal is leading the sustainable development of the Fredric-Back park from a former limestone quarry and landfill into a large park of 153 hectares by 2025. The rehabilitation of the park has succeeded in encouraging the return of birds, insects and small amphibians.

Delhi established several biodiversity parks" in response to growing concerns of rapid urbanization and diminishing biodiversity habitats. Parks have helped improve water and air quality, helped manage floodwaters and sequester carbon, and lowered temperature levels.

established several biodiversity parks” in response to growing concerns of rapid urbanization and diminishing biodiversity habitats. Parks have helped improve water and air quality, helped manage floodwaters and sequester carbon, and lowered temperature levels. Lagos is using community-run vertical gardens to reduce temperature levels, increase biodiversity and provide alternative food sources. The project, led by a collaboration between Cardiff University and leaders in the Yoruba community, is based in Agege, one of the most densely populated areas of Lagos, whose low-income residents are affected in disproportionately from regions experiencing increased droughts and floods.

is using community-run vertical gardens to reduce temperature levels, increase biodiversity and provide alternative food sources. The project, led by a collaboration between Cardiff University and leaders in the Yoruba community, is based in Agege, one of the most densely populated areas of Lagos, whose low-income residents are affected in disproportionately from regions experiencing increased droughts and floods. I know Paulo is working to restore some of the rainforest and savanna habitats that existed before the city was built. Local authorities and community groups are working together to create pocket forests (Florestas de Bolso) throughout the city.

C40 will work with partners to build on this work to help cities around the world restore natural habitat.