International
Woppa-Great Keppel Island lease back into state government hands
Tourism operators on a southern Great Barrier Reef island have cautiously welcomed news that the state government has taken back leases at an abandoned resort.
Main points:
- Tourism operators on Woppa-Great Keppel Island say they hope to finally see action
-
The resort rents have reverted to the hands of the state government
-
Operators say small-scale accommodation, access and sanitation are their top development priorities
Woppa-Great Keppel Island is home to several small accommodation and tourism operators, as well as an old resort that was known as a holiday paradise in the 80s.
Sydney-based developer Tower Holdings bought the site’s leases in 2006 and closed its doors two years later.
It has been idle ever since and has seen a revolving door of developers who have tried and failed to bring it back to life.
On Friday, the Queensland Government confirmed it had canceled Tower Holdings’ six leases at the old resort site, due to non-payment of rental fees.
While the state government has heralded it as a huge success that means a ‘clean bill’ for the island’s redevelopment, local tourism operators are only cautiously optimistic.
Kelly Harris, an accommodation and restaurant operator on the island, said it had been ’15 long years’ of waiting for something to happen.
“We’ve been in stop-start mode for a long time. I think the success of the lease will be determined by what actually happens next,” Mr. Harris said.
“If they [the leases] just lie there for another three or five years, then maybe it wasn’t the right thing to do.
“But if the state starts to crack down and provide some of the common user infrastructure that commercial operators want on the island, then that was clearly the right thing to do.”
‘A New Beginning’
Labor member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga, hailed the latest move as a ‘fresh start’ for the island.
“We no longer have a lease holder on the way to do the work in those six leased areas,” Ms Lauga said.
“The confiscation was as a result of non-payment of rental fees or rent on the island.”
Ms Lauga said Tower Holdings owed the state $875,000 in rent.
She said a master plan for the island was in progress through the Department of State Development, which would be opened for community consultation in the coming months.
“It will be a great opportunity for everyone to have their say on what happens next.”
Tower Holdings has 28 days to appeal the decision and has been contacted for comment.
Small scale and sustainable
Mr Harris said future development on the island should be small-scale and sustainable, with the island’s days of mega-resorts now over.
“I think that’s what visitors are looking for,that eco experience,” Mr. Harris said.
Mr Harris said the island’s sewage systems needed urgent attention.
“We have the only sewage treatment plant that is working right now; many other residents and operators are still using septic systems.”
He said erosion at Putney Beach and access to the island were also priorities, with a jetty desperately needed.
Mary Carrol, CEO of Queensland’s tourism hub Capricorn Enterprise, said lessons needed to be learned from the past 15 years on how to approach any future development.
“Whatever happens next, it’s the state government that will thaw the land and the state government needs to make sure that the legislation surrounding future accommodation built in GK is not tied up in red, green and any other kind of tape that we have seen in the past.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-04-24/great-keppel-island-woppa-government-leases-/102258848
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- CAA Women’s Lacrosse Awards April 24, 2023
- Woppa-Great Keppel Island lease back into state government hands
- Summer cinema in Italy starts; Hollywood Studios Return – Deadline
- Greening the grey: Mayors Khan, Plante unveil C40 rollback guide for cities in London
- Widodo examines Loh Buaya’s preparation for ASEAN summit: BPOLBF
- Canadian actor dies after spending $220,000 on TWELVE plastic surgeries to play BTS’ KPOP Jimin
- Veteran TT player Arun Singh dies after reaching the competition venue
- Scott Underwood column: A team effort brings Madison’s summer fashion number to life | Notice
- Jim Cramer’s top 10 things to watch in the stock market on Monday
- RIDC Armstrong Innovation Park in South Buffalo, home to tech offices, residences and more
- Minister Mitchell’s statement to the House of Commons on Sudan: 24 April 2023
- Donald Trump makes major move after FBI raid