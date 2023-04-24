Woppa-Great Keppel Island lease back into state government hands

Tourism operators on a southern Great Barrier Reef island have cautiously welcomed news that the state government has taken back leases at an abandoned resort.

Main points: Tourism operators on Woppa-Great Keppel Island say they hope to finally see action

Tourism operators on Woppa-Great Keppel Island say they hope to finally see action The resort rents have reverted to the hands of the state government

Operators say small-scale accommodation, access and sanitation are their top development priorities

Woppa-Great Keppel Island is home to several small accommodation and tourism operators, as well as an old resort that was known as a holiday paradise in the 80s.

Sydney-based developer Tower Holdings bought the site’s leases in 2006 and closed its doors two years later.

It has been idle ever since and has seen a revolving door of developers who have tried and failed to bring it back to life.

On Friday, the Queensland Government confirmed it had canceled Tower Holdings’ six leases at the old resort site, due to non-payment of rental fees.

While the state government has heralded it as a huge success that means a ‘clean bill’ for the island’s redevelopment, local tourism operators are only cautiously optimistic.

The old, decaying resort on Woppa-Great Keppel Island. ( )

Kelly Harris, an accommodation and restaurant operator on the island, said it had been ’15 long years’ of waiting for something to happen.

“We’ve been in stop-start mode for a long time. I think the success of the lease will be determined by what actually happens next,” Mr. Harris said.

Kelly Harris, GKIHideaway Group Manager, says sewage treatment and a jetty should be priorities in any island development. ( )

“If they [the leases] just lie there for another three or five years, then maybe it wasn’t the right thing to do.

“But if the state starts to crack down and provide some of the common user infrastructure that commercial operators want on the island, then that was clearly the right thing to do.”

‘A New Beginning’

Labor member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga, hailed the latest move as a ‘fresh start’ for the island.

“We no longer have a lease holder on the way to do the work in those six leased areas,” Ms Lauga said.

“The confiscation was as a result of non-payment of rental fees or rent on the island.”

Ms Lauga said Tower Holdings owed the state $875,000 in rent.

The resort on Woppa-Great Keppel Island was partially destroyed in 2018. ( )

She said a master plan for the island was in progress through the Department of State Development, which would be opened for community consultation in the coming months.

“It will be a great opportunity for everyone to have their say on what happens next.”

Tower Holdings has 28 days to appeal the decision and has been contacted for comment.

Small scale and sustainable

Mr Harris said future development on the island should be small-scale and sustainable, with the island’s days of mega-resorts now over.

“I think that’s what visitors are looking for,that eco experience,” Mr. Harris said.

Mr Harris said the island’s sewage systems needed urgent attention.

“We have the only sewage treatment plant that is working right now; many other residents and operators are still using septic systems.”

He said erosion at Putney Beach and access to the island were also priorities, with a jetty desperately needed.

Tourism operators on the island have been waiting 15 years for something to happen. ( )

Mary Carrol, CEO of Queensland’s tourism hub Capricorn Enterprise, said lessons needed to be learned from the past 15 years on how to approach any future development.

“Whatever happens next, it’s the state government that will thaw the land and the state government needs to make sure that the legislation surrounding future accommodation built in GK is not tied up in red, green and any other kind of tape that we have seen in the past.”