UN: By the end of the month, India’s population will be the largest in the world | News, Sports, Jobs

NEW DELHI (AP) — India will be the world’s most populous country by the end of this month, eclipsing aging China, the United Nations said Monday. The milestone raises questions about whether India can replicate the economic success that has made China central to the world economy and a leading global power.

The news comes at a time when India is promoting itself as a rising international player as host of this year’s G20 Summit. It is also becoming a more attractive destination for multinational companies looking to reduce their dependence on China.

By the end of April, India’s population is expected to reach 1.425 billion, meaning it will match and then surpass that of mainland China, the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs said in a press release. of. The forecast is based on their latest global population estimates.

It is not clear exactly when India’s population will surpass that of China. It may have already done so. Demographers say the limits of population data make it impossible to calculate a date.

Another UN report last week predicted India would have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-year, but that was based on early-year and mid-year population snapshots. Monday’s announcement is based on an analysis that attempted to estimate when the population crossover will occur.

The Indian government, which has not conducted a census since 2011, has not officially commented on the estimates. The time when India overtakes China in population is likely to be revised once India conducts its next census, John Wilmoth, director of the United Nations’ population division, said at a news conference at UN headquarters in New York.

“The exact time of this crossing is not known and will never be known.” Wilmoth said. “There is uncertainty in the data.”

India and China are neighbors and have a complicated relationship, including strong trade ties and a long-standing border dispute. The United States and its allies increasingly see India, the world’s largest democracy, as a counterweight to China.

But their interests do not always coincide. India, unlike much of the West, has refrained from condemning its Cold War ally Russia for its war in Ukraine, instead adopting a neutral stance, even as purchases of Russian crude oil from India have increased.

Observers say India’s sheer size and young population give it the potential to replicate China’s economic trajectory.

The young workers who flooded into China’s cities to take factory jobs starting in the 1990s were a key ingredient in the boom that saw China become the world’s second-largest economy.

But China’s population peaked in 2022 and has been declining ever since. By the end of the century, its population could drop below 1 billion, the UN said. According to UN data, the country’s elderly population is growing, while the birth rate is still falling, from 1.7 babies per woman in 2017 to 1.2 in 2022.

In contrast, India has the world’s largest young population, a higher fertility rate and has seen a steady decline in infant mortality. Experts caution against alarming overpopulation, however, as the country’s fertility rate has fallen steadily, from more than five births per woman in the 1960s to two in 2022. India’s population is expected to stop growing and stabilize around 2064.

“The main reason is the birth rates in these two countries. Wilmoth said.

Landmark reforms in the 1990s fueled spectacular growth, and India’s $3 trillion economy is the world’s fifth largest today as its high-skilled sectors have grown.

But India’s economy is still far behind China’s. In 1970, the two countries had almost equal per capita income, but today China’s gross domestic product is $12,556 per person, compared to India’s $2,256, according to 2021 World Bank data.

Economists warn that even as India’s GDP has grown, so has unemployment. About 80% of Indian workers still work in informal jobs, which are often insecure, poorly paid and offer little or no benefits. However, India will benefit from what is called a “demographic dividend”, when an increase in the working-age population drives rapid economic growth, provided there is strong labor force participation, Wilmoth said.

India’s large population also means that many challenges play out on a grand scale, whether it’s dealing with the growing threat of climate change, disparities between its urban and rural populations, a declining number of women in power labor or a growing religious divide.

“For this century to belong to India, it must make the most of its demographic advantage.” said Brahma Chellaney, a professor of strategic affairs at the Center for Policy Research. “China’s demographic crisis is well-timed for India’s growth — but only if it can find enough good-quality jobs for its teeming youth.”

