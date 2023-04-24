International
NFL draft prospects Baldonado, Gaye show international reach
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Habakkuk Baldonado and Ali Gaye grew up worlds apart.
Baldonado lived in Rome, learned many languages and was encouraged by his mother to travel and experience America for six months. He extended the stay to six years.
Gaye was born in Gambia, the son of a man who spent two years working on American soil before moving his family to Washington state in search of a better life. Gaye came at the age of 12.
Now these two edge rushers, one from Europe’s seventh-largest city, the other from Africa’s smallest continental nation, find themselves in the same place as the NFL draft’s most unlikely facesinternational contingent.
One day I just saw this sport on TV. I didn’t know what it was, but I thought it was fun, Baldonado said with a laugh. The whole sport is just crazy. There’s nothing like it, you know, the physicality, the teamwork, the day-to-day and the mental part.
NFL officials have long sought to expand the reach of American football.
The process began with the inaugural season of the European-based American Football World League in 1989 and now extends to international player development programs, games in Europe and Mexico City and most recently the addition of International Home Marketing Zones, pairing teams of NFL with nations on advertising and fan engagement.
The reward has become increasingly apparent on draft weekend.
Last April, Greek-born defensive end George Karlaftis and Taiwanese-born receiver John Metchie were both top-50 picks. In 2021, defensive end Kwity Paye, a native of Guinea, was a first round pick. And last season, players from nearly three dozen countries played in an NFL game.
The trend doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon with players like Baldonado and Gaye on this years roster.
Or running back Thomas Incoom, who moved to the U.S. from Ghana as a teenager, began his football career as a kicker at Georgia and then spent two years at Division II Valdosta State before heading to Central Michigan.
Gaye took a similar path after breaking his arm at age 5, requiring surgery that left a scar because it didn’t heal properly.
The injury helped Gaye’s father, who worked for Catholic Relief Services, seek better health care in the U.S. Of course, Gaye’s original hope was to play football, but his school didn’t have a team. Eventually, he was talked into trying football.
Gaye began his journey as a freshman at Arizona Western and Garden City, Kansas before playing at LSU where he suddenly ended up on the map of NFL scouts and with life experiences that provide perspective on what achieving his American dream would mean for his family and his country, which is smaller in size than Connecticut and less populated than Kansas,
It’s something you can only pray for and dream about to get here, he said at the leagues annual scouting combine. This is something I just have to wear for my country, wear for my people, and hopefully someone will pick up the torch once I’m long gone.
Gaye made a stronger-than-expected impact on the Tigers last season, finishing fourth on the team in tackles for loss (six) and fifth in sacks (2 1/2) while emerging as a Day 3 prospect.
The trip to Baldonados was different.
He convinced his mother, who works for the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, to let him play American football in his country. Four years later, he was playing at Clearwater Academy in Florida, where he caught an astounding 30 1/2 sacks in one season and attracted enough college interest that coaches in Pittsburgh asked the school’s Italian club to help recruit the running back. promising.
His final season with the Panthers came in 2021 with nine sacks and 11 1/2 tackles for loss. He also appeared in positional meetings with his cut films. What the teammates witnessed was the transformation of student into teacher.
When I first got to Pitt, Haba really helped me learn the playbook and show me around, said defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, a potential first-round pick. He is a great guy, he teaches me a lot and I value him a lot as a teammate and a brother.
With a resume that includes playing at a school that regularly produces the NFL’s best defensive players, perhaps Baldonado could become the fifth Italian-born player in the NFL since 1992.
Baldonado can feel the support he’s getting from a football-loving nation he hopes to turn into a Super Bowl-watching nation.
My phone is blowing up with all the love and energy that has been transferred to me, Baldonado said. So I’m really excited. I have the whole country on my back. I have to show the Italians what I can do.
