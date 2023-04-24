Reasons behind Tucker Carlsons shock exit from Fox News





All Changes at Murdoch Towers: Tucker Carlson has hosted his latest prime-time show on Fox News. His departure was clearly a shock: his 8pm show was going on Fox & Friends this morning. In a fairly neutral press release, the network announced that “Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and before that as a contributor.” The reasons for Carlson’s shock departure are unclear but Cockburn understands from a source familiar with the matter that no reason has been given. The people at Fox are said to be blind and bored. Rumors had been swirling around the Fox offices that a major layoff could follow the $787 million settlement of the Dominion case, but most had assumed Carlson was untouchable. According to Cockburn’s sources, that all may have changed when the contents of the Fox hosts’ text messages were revealed as part of the disclosure. “Tucker’s lyrics actually looked worse because they came across as hypocritical: that he was smarter than the audience, that he doesn’t really like Trump,” a source told Cockburn. “Murdoch cleans house after these things. Look News of the World. He doesn’t mess around.” “This could only have happened with Murdoch in the driver’s seat,” another source told Cockburn. “He hates it when any of his employees get too big for their boots. “The Dominion disclosure showed Carlson talking about the stock price, earnings, etc. What the F has got to do with it, Murdoch would have said. “There will be a housecleaning now, led by Murdoch. Lachlan, who languishes most days in Sydney because his wife hates America, is just a spectator.” Carlson delivered the keynote address at Friday’s Heritage Foundation gala, in which he spoke about, among other topics, the value of truth. “Truth is contagious. It’s a lie, but it’s also the truth,” he said said. “And when you decide to tell the truth about something, you’re filled with this power from somewhere else. Try it! Tell the truth about something. You will feel it every day. The more you tell the truth, the stronger you become.” In a Q&A after the speech, Heritage chief Kevin Roberts joked that “if things go south at Fox News, there’s always a job for you here.” Well, you’ve saved me before, Carlson replied.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thespectator.com/topic/tucker-carlson-out-fox-news-reasons-rupert-murdoch/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos