Security threat ended on campus: April 24





Police and other emergency services are managing a security risk at Rozanski Hall, the Bullring and the Landscape Architecture Building on the U of Gs Guelph campus. Those who were in the area have been moved to a safe space. All others are asked to avoid the area. Emergency services are managing the scene and dealing with the situation. The U of G has sent messages to students via our U of G alert system and the SafeGryphon app telling those in the area to move to a safe space.

Exams at 11:30 in Rozanski Hall are cancelled.

There will be further announcements about exam cancellations.

Notification will be made when it is safe to return to these buildings to collect personal items. As this may take some time, we ask that all those affected leave the area. Further updates will be posted here as they become available. Update: April 24, 2:50 p.m The security risk is now over. All students, faculty and staff who evacuated the buildings this morning should now return to collect their personal belongings. U of G would like to thank the Guelph Police and emergency services for their quick response today. The university would also like to thank the U of G community for their patience and understanding during the situation today. Update: April 24, 4:30 p.m Exam rescheduling: Exams at 11:30 in the Rozanski Hall have moved to Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the same time and location.

Exams at 2:30 in the afternoon in Rozanski Hall will continue in alternate locations. Instructors will notify students of the updated exam location.

Exams at 19.00 in Rozanski Hall will continue in alternate locations. Instructors will notify students of the updated exam location.

Additional information about rescheduling exams can be found at Office of Enrollment Services website.

