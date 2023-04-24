Crowds flock to Derby to enjoy the city’s St George’s Day celebrations





Published: April 24, 2023 The legend of St George came to life on the streets of Derby at the weekend. Hundreds of people enjoyed the free St George’s Day celebrations held in the city The event on Saturday 22nd April saw a feast of fun in the Market and surrounding streets, with performances and activities for all the family. Derby St George’s Day Community Musicians led a merry band of dancers into the Market Place, along with St George and his dragon. The Lost Boys then took to the stage in front of a huge crowd to perform the myth of England’s patron saint, with the help of some audience members! Families had the chance to try their hand at longbow archery and sword fighting in the Market Place before medieval re-enactors Team Falchion rounded off the festivities with a tournament and skirmish. The event was produced by Derby LIVE in association with The Lost Boys, FOLK3D and St Peters Quarter BID. Derby LIVE manager Robbie Kerr said: We were delighted to see so many people turn out for the St George’s Day celebrations in Derby. The weather was pleasant and citizens of all ages enjoyed all the entertainment and activities on offer. Some of the most popular attractions with families were archery and horsemanship. The children loved posing for photos with our ‘dancing dragon’. It was fantastic to see so many people joining the Ceilidh community and dancing the maypole. Much fun was had by all. Families enjoy the festivities at the Market Morris and clog dancers brought their ancient traditions to other parts of the city centre, with music and dancing at St Peters Cross, The Ram and Sadlergate, supported by St Peters Quarter BID. Dancers performing on the day included Derby’s local team of Appalachian dancers, Restless Soles, plus Cotswold Morris Pecsaetan, Staffordshire-based Ryknild Rabble Morris and Stone Monkey Sword from Long Eaton. Brad Worley, Business Improvement District (BID) Manager for the St Peters BID Quarter, said: Building on the success of last year’s event, this year St Peters’ St George’s Day celebrations reached new levels of activity and attendance, with huge crowds enjoying a host of dance acts at St Peters Cross, sponsored by St Peters Quarter BID. The whole town center was buzzing with activity and it was very rewarding to see so many people taking advantage of this free event. We would like to thank Derby LIVE, and everyone who came out to help us celebrate the day, and we are grateful for all the support from hosting the talented performers!

