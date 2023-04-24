Fleeing fighting in Sudan, who will negotiate with warring generalsExBulletin



After nine days of deadly fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF), the US Embassy’s operations in Sudan have been temporarily suspended and US government personnel and their families have been airlifted out of the fighting.

Under an order from President Biden, about 100 people boarded a plane to leave Khartoum in an unsafe weekend exodus aided by US special operations forces. Countries from the UK to Canada joined the US in pulling diplomats and families out of the Sudanese capital.

“It would be better if there were some diplomats who stayed,” says Timothy Carney, who was the US ambassador to Sudan in 1996 when US embassy personnel left Sudan for the last time. At the time, the Sudanese government had refused to hand over three suspected terrorists to Ethiopia following an assassination attempt on Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak. The State Department said Khartoum would not guarantee the safety of American citizens amid the threat of terrorism.

Carney calls the 1996 decision to leave a “huge mistake,” and while he says he won’t second-guess the current operation, he tells NPR’s Steve Inskeep that if diplomats like U.N. special representative Volker Perthes remain, they can continue to work with the warring parties to attempt a ceasefire. (Perthes left Khartoum this weekend, but will remain in Sudan for now, the UN said in a statement.) “Besides, of course, if some diplomats stay, it gives hope to American citizens who were unable to evacuate.”

Even so, says Carney Morning edition, “An embassy is an office building. It is not a fortress…No embassy is truly defensible.” And he says there is no way to harden the compound against the kind of weapons and explosives used in the violence that has injured thousands and killed more than 420 people, including at least 264 civilians, over the past week.

Why are foreign diplomats leaving?

With airspace closed and airports out of order, many foreign nationals are trying to get to the Port of Sudan transit point on the Red Sea. As NPR’s Emmanual Akinwotu reports first up, many have to get there on their own. “Everyone who can is trying to get out of the capital, Khartoum. This is the epicenter of this terrible conflict.”

“There is clearly a fear that at a dangerous moment, countries are pulling out of Sudan. And these are countries like the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and others that supported the transition and trusted these warring parties to relinquish power for a process democratic. And, of course, this process has been completely dismantled without the withdrawal of either the Army or the RSF”, says Akinwotu.

Sudan’s armed forces commander General Abdel-Fattah Burhan and RSF head General Mohammen Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, are former allies who helped overthrow Sudan’s government in a military coup in 2021. .A power-sharing plan as military rule was supposed to transition to civilian oversight later this year. This plan fell apart when the two factions launched an all-out battle for control on April 15.

Carney says Sudan needs the international community to stay engaged in trying to influence both factions to reach a ceasefire. “The key, of course, is to see who has the ability to add more pressure to make these two warring generals come to their senses and realize their duty to the Sudanese people themselves.”

Akinwotu’s reporting shows the devastation from the war now in its tenth day. At least 11 health facilities have been attacked and many are no longer functional in Khartoum and the Darfur region. Dozens have been closed. People are either sheltering in houses without electricity or running out of food or trying to leave. Tens of thousands of Sudanese civilians have fled. And internet coverage has dropped dramatically.

“The sense of what is happening in the country is diminishing,” says Akinwotu.

Highlights of the interview

On the decision of the Biden administration to evacuate the US Embassy in Khartoum

It is a major and unfortunate case. I was part of that in 1996. It was a big mistake then. I can’t guess what the White House and the State Department did with this case, because I’m not on the ground. I don’t know what exactly is going on. But one thing is for sure, there better be some diplomats standing around. I hope Volker Perthes, the UN special representative [for] The Secretary General is still there so that he can be in touch with the two military sides that are doing the fighting. Besides, of course some diplomats stay. This gives hope to various citizens who have not been able to evacuate.

For the message to Americans left behind in Sudan

The tragedy is that the Embassy left, but about 16,000 American citizens, most of them dual citizens from Sudan, are there. And they can’t all run away. And normally an embassy has an emergency plan for the movement of all its nationals in the event of an emergency. I think work is being done to see if that plan can be drawn up, but under the circumstances, I really doubt it. There is a lot of violence between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Force.

Regarding whether the fighting constitutes a civil war

The civil war at this point is a bit too strong because you just have the military engaged. And to my knowledge, there is very little popular support for the fighting from the civilians themselves – more fear than anything else and, of course, suffering with blackouts. [and] water unavailable unless it goes down to the Nile.

