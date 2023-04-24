Sub-Saharan Africa is disproportionately affected by malaria. The region accounts for 95% of the world’s malaria cases. The disease kills every African child 60 seconds. These numbers are alarming. But malaria is preventable and treatable.

The progress made between 2000 and 2015 is evidence of what can be achieved. Support from global donors helped to reduce malaria deaths among children under five from 723,000 to 306,000. Most of the deaths prevented were in sub-Saharan Africa. Fifty-five of the 106 malaria-endemic countries showed a 75% drop in new malaria cases from 2015 compared to 2000. But in 2016, the global malaria response decreased. In some regions it was even withdrawn. Malaria cases and deaths have increased as national malaria control programs competed with other health challenges.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners issued urgent calls to address the challenges facing national programs. But the gap in funding and technical capacity widened. Malaria control efforts in Africa remained dismal off the road to meet the 2030 elimination targets.

And then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. At the beginning of the pandemic, there were dire warnings of catastrophic disruptions to routine malaria services. These were expected to lead to a doubling of malaria deaths in Africa. There were interruptions, but national malaria control programs have shown impressive resilience over the past three years. Innovative actions only saw malaria deaths increase 10% between 2019 and 2020. Malaria deaths did not double and doubled remained stable in 2021.

Now, the battle to eliminate and eventually eradicate malaria has become even more challenging. Challenges include the impact of climate change on the distribution of malaria-carrying mosquitoes; the rapid invasion and spread of new mosquito species; as well as drug-resistant malaria parasites and insecticide-resistant mosquitoes. However, there is hope on the horizon. After decades of intensive research, two new malaria vaccines have hit the market. And researchers are developing new treatments and experimenting with different drug combinations. It might not happen until 2030, but malaria might missing.

History

In 2000, the United Nations launched Millennium Development Goals. One of the goals was that reduce the burden of malaria by 75% by 2015. This catalyzed significant investment, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. Between 2000 and 2015, international donor funding mainly from Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria and led by the US government Presidents Malaria Initiativeenabled national malaria control programs in Africa to replace failed interventions with more effective ones.

from 2015, over 150 million bed nets treated with insecticides; 179 million rapid malaria diagnostic tests; and 153 million doses of malaria treatment recommended by WHO’s artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACT) had been distributed across Africa. Encouraged by progress in reversing malaria, the WHO launched it Global Technical Strategy for Malaria. This strategy provided malaria-endemic countries with a roadmap for reducing malaria transmission. The ultimate goal was to have a malaria-free world by 2030. Unfortunately, the release of this strategy coincided with a leveling off of domestic and international funding, which led to an increase in malaria cases.

IN 2016there were 216 million cases, five million more than in 2015. Ninety percent of the new cases were in Africa, where funding had fallen to less than 42% of what the continent required for effective malaria control.

obstacles

Now the global response to malaria faces new challenges.

Climate change experts predict that as the Earth warms, malaria will spread to malaria-free areas. The mosquito and the malaria parasite will develop faster. And that the rate of malaria transmission in areas where the disease is currently present will increase. In addition, environmental changes associated with human activities, such as deforestation, are also likely to alter the distribution of mosquitoes and the diseases they carry.

The last rapid invasion and spread of the Asian malaria vector, Anopheles stephensi, through the Horn of Africa and as far west as Nigeria, may be an example of this. It has been identified as a threat to efforts to eliminate malaria in Africa. This mosquito species is extremely difficult to control. It thrives in urban areas, bites indoors and outdoors, feeds on animals and humans, and is resistant to several classes of insecticides. Aware of the threat this mosquito poses to malaria control in Africa, the WHO issued a initiAtivE to slow the spread of this vector to the rest of Africa.

Not to be outdone, the malaria parasite has also thrown a few curve balls into the mix. Plasmodium falciparum is the deadliest and most widespread human malaria parasite in Africa. She has mutated and may not be detected by the most commonly used point-of-care diagnostic tool in rural malaria-endemic regions. This leaves individuals infected with malaria at risk of developing severe disease and still able to transmit malaria. In addition, African malaria parasites from Eritrea, Rwanda and Uganda have become resistant to the artemisinin portion of ACTs. ACTs are the only class of effective antimalarials currently available. WHO has developed a strategy to combat emerging resistance in Africa.

Way ahead

In 2021, WHO took the bold step of approving the RTS,S malaria vaccine for use in high-burden countries, despite its very modest efficacy of less than 40%. A newer version of the RTS,S vaccine, the R21 vaccine produced by the University of Oxford’s Jenner Institute, has shown very high efficacy in a Phase III trial. This has encouraged Ghana AND Niger to approve its use this month without prior approval from the WHO. Researchers are developing newer, more effective antimalarials. Others are investigating using different combinations of existing grass and antibodies to effectively treat malaria. Newer and more effective insecticide-treated nets are being developed wrapped up. AND genomic surveillance is a new tool in the malaria elimination toolbox to aid evidence-based decision making.

Jaishree RamanChief Medical Scientist and Head of the Antimalarial Resistance Monitoring and Operational Malaria Research Laboratory, National Institute for Communicable Diseases

This article was reprinted from Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read on original article.