Guterres: The urgency of global challenges requires bold and swift action

face unprecedented and interconnected crisesAND Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in his information The open debate at the ministerial level of the Council on effective multilateralism through the protection of the principles of UN Charter.

The tensions between the great powers are at a historic peak, so are the risks of conflict, through disasters or miscalculations. It’s time for him deepen cooperation and to strengthen multilateral institutions, to find common solutions to common challenges.

To do this, he called on the member states that fulfill their obligationsuse existing means to peacefully resolve disputes, and fill in the blanks in global governance to fulfill the promises of the Charter. Security Council members, especially those who serve permanently (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States), have the responsibility to make multilateralism work, rather than contributing to its fragmentationhe said.

We must cooperate; we must adapt multilateral institutions and nurture trust where it is most needed, he said. of The urgency of global challenges calls for bold and swift action.

Collective response, common crises

EFFECTIVE multilateral responses are urgently needed to prevent and resolve conflicts, to manage economic uncertainty, to save Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s), and address challenges to global norms against the use and possession of nuclear weapons, he said.

Such immediate attention includes addressing Russia’s invasion of Ukrainewhich violates the Charter and international law, global economic dislocation caused by COVID 19 pandemic, and conflicts in Myanmar, the Sahel, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and beyond.

At the same time, the world is witnessing a the deepening of the climate crisisgrowing inequalities, a growing threat from tERRORISMa global push against human rights and gender equality, and unregulated development of dangerous technologieshe said.

We must do better, faster

All of them Global challenges can only be resolved through respect for international lawrespecting global commitments and adopting appropriate multilateral governance frameworks, he said.

We must do better, go further and work faster, he said. This should start with countries re-committing themselves to their obligations under UN Charter, putting human rights and dignity firstand prioritizing conflict and crisis prevention.

Heart beat

Our institution is designed for crisis, he said, noting that throughout its history, the UN has overcome seemingly intractable conflicts and deep divisions. We must find a way forward and act now, as we have done before, on it stop the slide into chaos and conflict.

Remembering past achievements, from preventing a third world war, to aid decolonize 80 countries and creating tools for advancing diplomacy and development, he said multilateral solution to global problems, from the ozone layer to the eradication of polio, are tried, tested and proven to work.

None of this progress would be possible without states being together, as a multilateral human family, which makes today’s situation even more dangerous, he added, stressing that multilateral cooperation is the beating heart of the United Nationshis dtre reason and guiding vision.

While competition between nations is inevitable, this should not preclude cooperation where common interests and the greater good are at stake, he said.

Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov chairs the meeting of the Security Council for the preservation of international peace and security.

Russia: Addressing the opportunity is right

At the start of the meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who holds the presidency of the Council in April, drew attention to the meetings concept notewhich states that several stakeholders are undertaking efforts to maintain the unipolar world orderimposing the might is just principle and attempting to replace the universal norms of international law with a rules-based order.

We have reached a dangerous thresholdsaid Mr. Lavrov, speaking in his national capacity. Double standards must be abandoned. The advancement of Western rules in the international arena is suffocating multilateralism. of the key to success is joint efforts.

True multilateralism requires major changes at the UN, he argued, including reforming the Security Council to more accurately represent the global landscape. Outline of violations of the UN Charterincluding Washington DC’s responsibility for the atomic bombing of Japan in 1945, and her intervention in Iraqwhich unleashed terrorism throughout the region and beyond, he urged the United States, as host nation of the UN, to fulfill obligations and issue visas immediately.

Turning to the situation in Ukraine, he said international relations will continue to be shaped by a balance of interests or what he described as the hegemony of the United States and the support of the Kiev regime. In this regard, he asked the UN Secretary General to ensure that staff members respect impartiality.

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield of the United States addresses the meeting of the UN Security Council for the maintenance of international peace and security.

United States: The world needs an effective UN

Today it is Ukraine, but tomorrow it could be another country, said US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, emphasizing that The Russian occupation is one of the reasons why the Charter was drawn up in the first place and Moscow’s attempt to redraw international borders violates agreed principles.

This little blue book describes our goals and principles, she said, holding up a copy of the UN Charter. However, to The conflict in Ukraine contradicts the agreed principlesas the world prepares for what she described as the coming atrocity and crime of war.

The world needs an effective UNshe said, adding that despite the imperfections of international systems, the Charter’s principles have helped prevent nuclear proliferation and atrocities, while lifting more than a billion people out of poverty.

Ambassador Zhang Jun of China addresses the meeting of the UN Security Council to maintain international peace and security.

China: A World Order

The world has only one orderwith The UN Charter is its cornerstonedeclared the ambassador of China Zhang Jun.

However, problems arise in the world today because the principles of the Charter are respected and their protection is required actions that match the words continuously and comprehensively, he said. Indeed, the pace of international relations must reflect equality and increase the effectiveness of multilateralism, he added.

In this regard, developing countries must play their role, he said. To do this, he called for action to improve global governancerenew the international financial system and elimination of unilateral sanctions that are undermining humanitarian conditions in many nations.

For more details on the open debate and other meetings taking place across the UN system, you can visit our dedicated Coverage of UN Meetings page.