US troops stand ready to help diplomats as conflict in Sudan continues > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





The evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan, was handled professionally and accurately, and U.S. service members in the region stand ready to assist the State Department if needed, said Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. . General Pat Ryder today at the Pentagon. Ryder underscored Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III’s thanks to about 100 special operations forces who evacuated about 70 US embassy staff on Saturday. Three MH-47 Chinook helicopters landed on the embassy grounds and in less than an hour loaded the staff and left the area. Fighting still continues between forces led by two generals in Khartoum, and more than 450 people have been killed and about 4,000 wounded, according to the United Nations. There are still about 16,000 Americans in Sudan. “In terms of next steps, US Africa Command and the Department of Defense continue to work closely with [the] State Department, which has the lead to assist American citizens who wish to leave Sudan,” Ryder said. “These efforts include providing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities to monitor potential land routes from Sudan to detect threats and the positioning of naval assets off the coast of Sudan if they are needed”. White House officials said the unmanned aerial vehicles provided real-time intelligence to a United Nations-led effort headed from Khartoum to Port Sudan. The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Truxton is off the coast of Port Sudan and will soon be joined by the USS Puller, a naval-based expeditionary ship. “Those capabilities will be there if we need to use them in support of State Department efforts,” Ryder said. In addition, Africa Command has established a counter-conflict cell at its headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, which helps to enable good communication between our allies and partners. The cell helps coordinate flights to and from Sudan as countries seek to evacuate their nationals.

