News from our partners: Project providing cross-district support for carers





Children and young people in care across Shropshire, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire and Telford and Wrekin are benefiting from a new approach to family-based foster care. Together4Children is a partnership bringing together four local council fostering services to deliver the Mockingbird project. The program provides additional support for caregivers and children alike by creating a network of foster families to replicate the structure of an extended family. A central guardian sits at the heart of the network, known as a constellation. They offer friendship, support and guidance, as well as organize festive events and fun outings. They are also a source of valuable advice, in the way that any grandparent figure can be in a traditional extended family. Telford and Wrekin Council, the governing council for the project and the first to establish a constellation, have seen families grow closer and relationships flourish. Shanice Evason, a mockingbird keeper at First Constellation, said:- Mockingbird has been a tremendous source of support for our child, my husband, and me. It has given us an additional opportunity to make friends with other foster carers. We mutually support each other as if we are one big family. The caretaker of the center, who is like the grandfather figure of our family, has been amazing. Staffordshire Center Warden Jacquie Forrester said:- I am proud to be able to offer support to carers and their families when needed, even if it is just a short phone call. I'm happy knowing that they know I'm there for them to support them in any way I can. It is a testament to all of us that in such a short time, we have built solid relationships within our constellation. Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council's Cabinet Member for Children and Education, said: As the project grows, we are benefiting from ready pools of key experts, whether these four liaison workers who are now working together across the region to deliver Mockingbird, or our central guardians who are central to supporting other guardians in the constellations . These groups are now coming together to support each other, share learning and develop and improve our practice. Stoke-on-Trent City Council's center carer Helen said: Being a central foster family and being able to support fosters, foster children and birth children is amazing. Our constellation is aligned and we are building new friendships that will provide practical and emotional support for years to come. We are very proud to be on the Mockingbird project. Formed in April 2021, Together4Children is the regional partnership providing adoption and permanency services across the four councils. The partnership includes Telford and Wrekin Council, Staffordshire County Council, Shropshire Council and Stoke-on-Trent Borough Council. The partnership has created its fourth Mockingbird constellation. The leading fostering charity, The Fostering Network, offers the Mockingbird Fostering Programme. Anyone interested in learning more about the program or the incentive for their council can learn more at www.together4children.co.uk/mockingbird Further information About the Mockingbird program The Fostering Networks Mockingbird Program is an innovative method of foster care using the Mockingbird Family Model. The model centers on a constellation where a foster home acts as a hub, providing planned and emergency sleep and short breaks, advice, training and support to six to ten satellite families. The program improves the sustainability of foster homes and strengthens relationships between foster carers, children and young people, foster care services and birth families. For more information visit thefosteringnetwork.org.uk/mockingbirdor look What is Mockingbird? AND Mockingbird: a really big family

