Million air expands in Alabama





Million Air will take control of one of two FBOs at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Alabama (KBHM) after being selected as the winner in an RFP process. Atlantic Aviation previously controlled both facilities, but to encourage competition, the airport authority decided to put the east side site out for proposals. Atlantic will continue to operate the FBO on the west side. Houston-based Million Air was awarded a 22-year lease with an eight-year extension. In return, the company, which operates 35 FBOs primarily in North America, will spend $32 million on a new facility. This investment will include a 10,000 square meter terminal, a pair of 30,000 square meter corporate aircraft hangars and a 24,000 square meter hangar dedicated to smaller privately owned aircraft. Featuring iron and red brick to pay homage to the city’s brick and steel industry, the new FBO will replace the current 1960s-era facility. While a start date for the new complex has yet to be determined, Million Air will operate from the FBO on the east side starting June 1. “We are proud to partner with Birmingham Airport Authority, whose commitment to the growth and development of the airport parallels our own,” said Million Air CEO Roger Woolsey. “We are confident that we can offer a structure, level of service and facilities that will be unmatched at this airport.”

