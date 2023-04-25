Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfields Interview with BBC World News’ Sumi Somaskanda

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield

US Representative to the United Nations

New York, New York

April 24, 2023

AS DELIVERED

QUESTION: Ambassador, it is good to have you with us. I want to ask you about one of the strongest comments of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that he made today.

FOREIGN MINISTER SERGEI LAVROV: As was the case in the Cold War, we have reached a dangerous threshold, perhaps even more dangerous. The situation has been worsened by the loss of confidence in multilateralism.

QUESTION: What do you think about this?

AMBASSADOR LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD: If there is any loss of confidence in multilateralism, it is Russia’s fault. We were dealing with some really critical issues, a pandemic, climate change, issues of war and peace. And at that very moment, Russia invades one of its smallest neighbors, really just defying the entire foundation of the UN Charter, defying all the values ​​we’ve all worked for since the founding of the Nations United.

So if this is an issue for the Russians, they are responsible for creating that issue. Their hypocrisy today was incredible, the fact that they were calling for a discussion of multilateralism when they have taken such aggressive unilateral action as to attack one of their neighbors.

QUESTION: Observers there at the UN see Lavrov’s speech as a direct provocation of the West. How do you handle this kind of provocation?

Ambassador THOMAS-GREENFIELD: They did not only provoke the West. They provoked the entire UN system. They provoked every member state. And I still think it’s important for us to point out that 141 countries condemned their actions and they heard all 14 members of the Security Council in different ways stand up for the values ​​of the UN Charter and condemn their actions as actions that call into question their commitment to multilateralism, their commitment to the UN system.

Their unprovoked aggression against Ukraine cannot be justified. It cannot be put before us as a defense of multilateralism. What Russia should do is withdraw its troops from Ukraine and end this war.

QUESTION: You accuse Russia of violating international law by unjustly arresting Americans. So you called for the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and also former Marine Paul Whelan, and you actually invited his family to that hearing today. Are you trying to talk to Sergei Lavrov about these two Americans?

Ambassador THOMAS-GREENFIELD: The Secretary of State has spoken to Lavrov and I have spoken to my counterpart here in New York, their Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzya, and I raised this to that level. I have no plans to meet with Lavrov, but he knows what our position is and he heard my statement loud and clear today in the Council.

QUESTION: The UN Security Council is supposed to prevent wars like the one we were seeing now. Is it a failure of the body that Russia has already occupied one country before we know that with Crimea it can invade another, occupy another, on the contrary, and also head this body?

Ambassador THOMAS-GREENFIELD: It shook the confidence of the Member States in the Council, but the Council continues to function. We continued to deal with issues of peace and security around the globe. We will meet tomorrow about the situation in Sudan. We have addressed the situation in Libya. We met last week about the situation in Yemen. So the Council functions despite Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine. But certainly what they’re doing has made the world look at the Council in a different way, and it’s really impressed upon us how important it is to look at reforming the Security Council and really evolving the Security Council to take into account issues of peace. and security that we face today, many of them are different from what we faced almost 80 years ago when the UN was created.

QUESTION: What kind of reform would prevent one of the permanent members from taking over another country?

Ambassador THOMAS-GREENFIELD: First of all, we must make the Council more representative of the world. So for now, there are no African permanent representatives in the Council, none from Latin America as a permanent representative in the Council. So expanding the Council and making it more representative is one of the things we would certainly be looking to do.

QUESTION: You mentioned Latin America. We know that Sergei Lavrov, before his trip to New York, traveled through South and Central America, including Cuba. Are you concerned about Russia’s growing influence in the region?

Ambassador THOMAS-GREENFIELD: Russia is doing its best to get as many countries on its side as possible. But the truth of the matter is that only five countries have consistently supported Russia in the resolutions we have brought before the General Assembly. So they are in a minority community and they are struggling to bring more people into their sphere, and they are failing in this effort.

QUESTION: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, thank you very much for joining us.

Ambassador THOMAS-GREENFIELD: It was really great to be with you, Sumi. Thanks for having me.

