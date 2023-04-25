Xerox announces donation of Palo Alto Research Center (PARC) to SRI International





Norwalk, Conn. – Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) today announced the donation of the Palo Alto Research Center (PARC) to SRI International, a non-profit research institute behind some of the world’s most influential deep technology advances. The move enables Xerox to focus entirely on delivering new innovations around its print, digital and IT services offerings, while allowing the PARC team to join a leading research institution to drive its evolution next growth. Xerox PARC was founded in 1970 and incorporated as an independent company in 2002. The organization has pioneered numerous technological advances, including Ethernet, laser printing, graphical user interfaces, and ubiquitous computing. Xerox’s donation of PARC to SRI will open new doors of opportunity for both organizations. With its rich history rooted in scientific excellence, SRI is the optimal partner to lead the next evolution of growth for PARC. “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do,” said Steve Bandrowczak, chief executive officer at Xerox. “This decision allows Xerox and PARC to focus on delivering innovations and solutions that match their strengths and capabilities. With this agreement, PARC’s deep technology innovations will be supported by SRI allowing Xerox to simplify and optimize its operations and focus solutions on the continued evolution of hybrid workflow. “SRI International and PARC can be credited with developing many of the world’s most defining innovations over the past few decades,” said David Parekh, CEO of SRI International. “We are excited to welcome PARC’s world-class talent to our team and start a new chapter together delivering new technologies to the world and to continue collaborating with Xerox in the future.” “For more than half a century, PARC and its employees have been at the forefront of some of the world’s most important technological developments,” added Bandrowczak. “Xerox will forever be proud of PARC’s role in our history and its continued innovation that solves the world’s most pressing challenges.” As part of the donation, Xerox will enter into a preferred research agreement, called the Technology Exploration and Innovation Program, in which SRI will provide contracted research and development services to Xerox and its customers. Through the collaborative program, Xerox and SRI will identify topic areas important to Xerox’s core print, digital and IT services business, with the ultimate goal of creating proofs of concept and implementation roadmaps. Xerox will also maintain a branded innovation center at PARC to host annual meetings, demonstrations and conferences for its customers. The PARC donation does not change Xerox’s guidance for the year. About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX ) For more than 100 years, Xerox has consistently redefined the workplace experience. Leveraging our leadership position in office and production print technology, we’ve expanded into software and services to sustainably power the hybrid workplace of today and tomorrow. Today, Xerox is continuing its legacy of innovation to deliver customer-centric and digital technology solutions to meet the needs of today’s globally distributed workforce. From office to industrial environments, our differentiated business and technology offerings and financial services are essential workplace technology solutions that drive success for our customers. At Xerox, we do work, we work. Learn more at www.xerox.com and explore our commitment to diversity and inclusion. About PARC Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated is in the Business of Breakthroughs®. Practicing open innovation, it provides custom R&D services, technology, expertise, best practices and intellectual property to Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies, startups and government agencies and partners. Since its inception , PARC has pioneered many technology platforms – from Ethernet and laser printing to GUIs and ubiquitous computing – and enabled the creation of many industries. -XXX-

