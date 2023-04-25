A new study was launched to assess the levels of antimicrobial resistance in healthy people

The United Kingdom’s Health Safety Agency ( UKHSA ) has initiated surveillance to assess the rate of antimicrobial resistance ( AMR ) in healthy people across the country.

Up to 2,000 people will be invited to submit stool samples and nose and throat swabs for the study, which will help scientists understand more about the factors that affect the bacteria in our bodies. By understanding more about the leaders of AMR in the community, we will be better able to design ways to reduce antimicrobial-resistant infections.

A large part of AMR The meaning is based on bloodstream infections in hospitalized patients, infections at the more severe end of the spectrum. However, everyone has bacteria in their bodies, and some of these bacteria may be resistant to antibiotics. Often these bacteria do not cause any harm unless they get into a part of the body, such as the urinary tract or lungs, or if they spread to other people.

Through the surveillance study, UKHSA Scientists seek to understand more about the levels of antibiotic-resistant bacteria found in the general population, including carbapene-producing Enterobacteriaceae. CPE ), extended-spectrum beta-lactamase ( ESBLs ), and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus ( MRSA ) among others, to people throughout England.

The study will also explore the prevalence of Candida auris fungi in the community. Supervision will also enable UKHSA to compare the change in prevalence of AMR in the population compared to a The previous 2014 study focused on ESBLs .

The work is based on UKHSA as wide AMR surveillance program and aims to further understand how AMR affects different segments of society, to enable the design of better ways to deal with it AMR adapted to different populations if necessary.

The study will examine age, gender, ethnicity and geographic location to understand if there are any key differences between different demographics. It will also take into account various risk factors for AMR including:

trip

diet

healthcare contact

family transmission

Dr Russell Hope, Deputy Director, AMR Division in UKHSA said:

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria can cause very serious and difficult-to-treat infections, killing thousands of people each year in this country and around the world, and have a huge economic impact. However, very little is known about how commonly antibiotic-resistant bacteria are found in the general healthy population mixed in with the good and bad bacteria that live in our guts. Understanding more about the burden of AMR in healthy people in the general population and the factors that mean someone is more likely to have a resistant organism, we will be able to devise better ways to treat AMR in different populations. We can all take action to reduce antibiotic resistance. Please trust your health care professional and take antibiotics only as prescribed, never share and save for later. Taking antibiotics when you don’t need them puts you and your loved ones at risk of developing an incurable infection in the future. Antibiotic resistance occurs naturally, but the inappropriate use and overuse of antibiotics can accelerate this process. Antibiotic-resistant bacteria are less likely to respond to treatment, causing serious complications, including bloodstream infections, sepsis and hospitalisation, so it is important to take antibiotics only when they are prescribed and needed for the condition.

Health Minister Maria Caulfield said: