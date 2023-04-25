The commission dismissed most of the objections as New Brunswick’s new electoral map was finalized





New Brunswick has a new provincial electoral map. An independent commission appointed to recount the province’s 49 electoral races has released an amended version of its final report, dismissing all but one of the objections raised by members of the legislature. The only last-minute change revealed Monday was to make Tantramar a separate riding even though it has fewer voters than allowed under provincial law. All MPs in the legislature voted unanimously last month to amend the law to make an exception for Tantramar, which the commission has put into effect. The commission rejected seven other objections, including one from Green Party leader David Coon, who argued against splitting two of them in downtown Fredericton. About 800 votes in the new Cap-Acadie borough were cast in Tantramar’s riding in order for her to reach the threshold. (New Brunswick Electoral Boundaries and Representation Commission) The new map will now be approved by the provincial cabinet, which is not allowed to make any changes. It will take effect in the next provincial election, which is scheduled for October 2024. The law requires an independent commission to redraw the boundaries about once a decade, to account for population changes. The number of voters in each constituency must be within 15 per cent of the provincial average, although the commission can deviate by up to 25 per cent in “exceptional circumstances”. In its previous report, the commission said it was forced to place about 800 votes in the new municipality of Cap-Acadie in the riding of Tantramar, which would otherwise have been 29 percent below the threshold. The commission said on March 13 it had no choice but to place the 800 predominantly francophone voters in the majority anglophone electorate unless the province passed legislation to make an exception. The Legislature passed that bill on March 28.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-brunswick/nb-new-election-map-finalized-1.6820299

