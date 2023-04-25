International
Surrey mayor claims ‘political arson’ over allegations of blocking city police deployment
Allegations that Surrey RCMP are blocking the deployment of municipal police officers have become the latest political football in the city as the province prepares to decide the future of the city’s police force at the end of the week.
The latest drama surrounding transition from the RCMP to the Surrey Police ServiceAND if it is stuckcome after a letter from the municipal police to the council dated April 18.
In it, SPS alleges the RCMP “unilaterally” refused to deploy 33 trained officers in March and would only accept 14 new recruits, defying a previously agreed upon deal. human resources plan.
Proponents of the move to a municipal police force opposed Mayor Brenda Locke whose defining issue is holding Surrey RCMP to have seized the letter and said the city is “actively preventing” officers from deploying between public safety concerns.
However, Locke says the letter is an attempt to “undermine” Attorney General Mike Farnworth, whose decision on whether to block the police transition is expected by the end of April.
“It’s not factual and I think it was intentionally meant to be inconsistent,” Locke told reporters Monday. “They [Surrey Police Service] we were told when we were first elected stop hiring. They were told again later in early spring by the general counsel’s department to stop hiring.
“But they didn’t. So if they hired beyond the plan they agreed to, that’s on them.”
CBC News has not been able to confirm whether the attorney general’s department has asked SPS to stop hiring new officers. Farnworth requested more information from the city, RCMP and SPS before making a final decision.
Locke accused councilors Doug Elford and Mandeep Nagra, who are part of the Safe Surrey Coalition and are in favor of the move to Surrey Police Service, of creating “political mischief” by competing on the issue over the past week.
In a statement, councilors said the city was creating a “double standard” by demanding more police resources while it is alleged that it prevented the deployment of new officers.
“We’re seeing the political games being played here. And as far as we’re concerned, we need boots on the ground,” Elford told CBC News. “In the light of rush matters that have happened recently in the region, I think it is necessary”.
The opposition councilors’ statement said the city had faced an increase in violent crime and that more SPS officers could prevent future incidents.
SPS and RCMP issue response
For its part, SPS says that the letter was not intended to be political in nature.
Service spokesman Ian McDonald said that according to the human resources plan, regular deployments by the service were scheduled to occur every two months, but had slowed down recently.
“For whatever reason, the onboarding by the RCMP has slowed,” he said. “We have 33 more [officers] that could be in place as soon as tomorrow but we need the Surrey RCMP to give the OK for that.
“We certainly hope that the provincial decision will restart this process [of deployment] because the HR deal only lasts until the end of May.”
RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards said in a statement that the force was “currently fully staffed” and approximately 186 SPS officers were currently deployed. He added that future staffing plans will only be determined after Farnworth’s decision.
Edwards also disputed allegations that violent crime had increased in the city and said it was down 14 percent compared to the same period in 2022.
“It claims the opposite [are] a blatant attempt to generate public fear and disrespect for all those affected by the incidents, the ongoing court proceedings and all officers working in Surrey,” the statement said.
The political backlash marks the latest blows from both sides of the Surreypolicing debate ahead of a provincial decision expected at the end of the month.
“Minister Farnworth committed to making a decision by the end of April,” said a statement from the ministry of public safety. “Police stability is a provincial responsibility and public safety in the City of Surrey and across British Columbia continues to be the government’s primary guiding principle.”
