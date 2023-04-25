



The expansion includes slots for Queens-Lakeridge Health’s new family medicine training program to ease the region’s physician shortage.

Ontario Colleges and Universities Minister Jill Dunlop shares remarks during the announcement event at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa, Ontario. Also visible, left to right: Todd McCarthy, MPP for Durham; Lorne Coe, MPP for Whitby; Jane Philpott, Queen’s Dean of Health Sciences; Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance; and Sylvia Jones, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health. Queens is among several post-secondary institutions named during an announcement today that is being marked as the largest expansion of medical education by provincial governments in a decade. Ontario Colleges and Universities Minister Jill Dunlop highlighted the investments outlined in the province Budget 2023during an event held in Oshawa at Lakeridge Health. She was joined by Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Sylvia Jones and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy for the announcement. We were training Ontario’s next generation of doctors right here at home, says Minister Dunlop. Expanding the number of medical sites that prioritize Ontarians will make it easier for tomorrow’s home doctors to receive training and provide world-class health care where it’s needed most. In May 2022, Queens and Lakeridge Health announced a new joint education and training program designed to address the ongoing shortage of family physicians in southeastern Ontario communities SOFTWARE which may receive further support from the newly announced funding. We were proud to partner with Queens University on the recent launch of Queens-Lakeridge Health MD’s innovative Family Medicine program that is focused on training the next generation of primary care physicians, says Cordelia Clarke Julien, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Lakeridge Health. We understand that access to family doctors is the essence of a healthy population. Today’s announcement goes a long way toward addressing the chronic physician shortage, fostering healthy communities in East Central Ontario. The project is based on a long partnership between the two institutions. Twenty of the recently announced medical school spots will be shared at Lakeridge Health’s satellite campus where students will engage in classroom training and participate in clinical placements in communities in southeastern Ontario early in their education. Ontario is responding to the physician shortage crisis by investing in the people and training who will provide the care we need, says Jane Philpott, Dean of Queens Health Sciences, who spoke at the announcement. The new Queens Medical School locations, including those located at Lakeridge Health for our new MD Family Medicine Program starting this fall, will allow us to significantly increase our number of graduates making a difference for patients in communities, clinics and hospitals. The expansion of medical education also advances the work of universities to strengthen its local and regional presence and influence, as advocated by the latter. Queens Strategy. Communities across Ontario are facing physician shortages and Queens University welcomes the government’s investment to create new space at the province’s medical schools, says Patrick Deane, Queens’ Principal and Vice-Chancellor. Queens is pleased to be a partner in training more family physicians and other specialists to help provide the care Ontarians need. Learn more about today proclamation AND Queens-Lakeridge Health Education Collaborative.

