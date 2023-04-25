India is poised to become the most populous nation in the world

The main driver of these trends is the level of fertility in both nations, said John Wilmoth, director of the UN Population Division. Together, the collective population of China and India is equal more than one third and eight billion of the world the citizens.

By the end of April, India’s population is expected to reach 1,425,775,850 peoplewith projections showing further growth for several more decades, UN said.

This is slightly higher than China’s global record 1.4 billion in 2022.

China’s population peaked in 2022 and is starting to decline, Mr. Wilmoth told a news conference at UN headquarters in New York.

Projections show that the size of The Chinese population may drop below one billion before the end of the century

All about births

with almost identical fertility rates in 1971just under six births per woman, countries’ experiences half a century ago have determined their population path in the 21st century, according to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (vILLAGE).

From the late 1970s, the birth rate in China increased fell in half, up to three births per woman. Meanwhile, she took over India more than three decades for her fertility rate to reach that level.

During the second half of the twentieth century, both countries did joint efforts to curb rapid population growth through policies aimed at fertility rates, DESA said.

These policies, along with investments in human capital and gender equalitycontributed to the decline in China’s fertility rate in the 1970s and the more gradual declines that followed in the 1980s and 1990s.

By 2022, China had one of the lowest fertility rates in the worldwhich was 1.2 births per woman on average over a lifetime, according to the UN’s World Population Prospects 2022 REPORT. In the 1980s, China implemented the so-called one-child policy that limited families to one child each, which ended in 2016.

In the same time, The current fertility rate in India is two births per woman it is just below the replacement threshold of 2.1, the level required for long-term population stabilization in the absence of migration, the UN report says.

Urban mobility in the city of Shanghai, China.

Long-term thinking

Crossover reminds us that the number of elderly people is increasing rapidlysaid Mr. Wilmoth.

Between 2023 and 2015, the number of persons of age 65 and above is expected to double in China and double in Indiahe added.

These trends draw attention to the challenges of providing social support and protection to a growing number of older people, he warned. Now is time to think about the long term and to promote greater solidarity within societies and between generations.

Moving towards sustainability

At the center of this long-term planning are efforts to combat climate change. It is essential that population growth and rising per capita incomes in China, India and around the world do not undermine efforts to move towards more sustainable consumption and production.

To mitigate the worst impacts of climate change, he said all countries must urgently move away from their current over-dependence on fossil fuel energy.