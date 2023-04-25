International
India is poised to become the most populous nation in the world
The main driver of these trends is the level of fertility in both nations, said John Wilmoth, director of the UN Population Division. Together, the collective population of China and India is equal more than one third and eight billion of the world the citizens.
By the end of April, India’s population is expected to reach 1,425,775,850 peoplewith projections showing further growth for several more decades, UN said.
This is slightly higher than China’s global record 1.4 billion in 2022.
China’s population peaked in 2022 and is starting to decline, Mr. Wilmoth told a news conference at UN headquarters in New York.
Projections show that the size of The Chinese population may drop below one billion before the end of the century
All about births
with almost identical fertility rates in 1971just under six births per woman, countries’ experiences half a century ago have determined their population path in the 21st century, according to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (vILLAGE).
From the late 1970s, the birth rate in China increased fell in half, up to three births per woman. Meanwhile, she took over India more than three decades for her fertility rate to reach that level.
During the second half of the twentieth century, both countries did joint efforts to curb rapid population growth through policies aimed at fertility rates, DESA said.
These policies, along with investments in human capital and gender equalitycontributed to the decline in China’s fertility rate in the 1970s and the more gradual declines that followed in the 1980s and 1990s.
By 2022, China had one of the lowest fertility rates in the worldwhich was 1.2 births per woman on average over a lifetime, according to the UN’s World Population Prospects 2022 REPORT. In the 1980s, China implemented the so-called one-child policy that limited families to one child each, which ended in 2016.
In the same time, The current fertility rate in India is two births per woman it is just below the replacement threshold of 2.1, the level required for long-term population stabilization in the absence of migration, the UN report says.
Long-term thinking
Crossover reminds us that the number of elderly people is increasing rapidlysaid Mr. Wilmoth.
Between 2023 and 2015, the number of persons of age 65 and above is expected to double in China and double in Indiahe added.
These trends draw attention to the challenges of providing social support and protection to a growing number of older people, he warned. Now is time to think about the long term and to promote greater solidarity within societies and between generations.
Moving towards sustainability
At the center of this long-term planning are efforts to combat climate change. It is essential that population growth and rising per capita incomes in China, India and around the world do not undermine efforts to move towards more sustainable consumption and production.
To mitigate the worst impacts of climate change, he said all countries must urgently move away from their current over-dependence on fossil fuel energy.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/04/1135967
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- I wish I hadn’t bought the Google Pixel 7 Pro
- India is poised to become the most populous nation in the world
- Autism risk, fecal transplants, printed vaccines
- The problem with Pakistan’s Supreme Court – The Diplomat
- NRSC chief Steve Daines endorses Donald Trump for president
- PM Narendra Modi – PM Modi inaugurates NAMO Medical College in Silvassa
- Bollywood quiz to identify popular airplane scenes from their photos
- Samsung Innovation Campus Learner Spotlight: Perla Villarreal
- The International Marketing Area of the House of Buccaneers expands to Austria and Switzerland
- New NAPBC Standards Focus on Patient Journeys
- Prokes Discipline and Delays Reflux
- Friend to The Villages touts first term | News | Daily Sun Villages